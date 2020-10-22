DSP Group Announces Support Of TensorFlow Lite For Microcontrollers On Its DBMD7 AI/ML SoC

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) - Get Report, a leading global provider of wireless and voice-processing chipset solutions for converged communications, today announced software development kit (SDK) support for TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers for the DBMD7 family of low-cost, high-performance, multi-core AI and DSP processors. The SDK for the DBMD7 allows developers of AI IoT devices to cost-effectively deploy high-performance machine learning (ML) inference at the edge to avoid network latencies, minimize power consumption, ensure end-user privacy, and free up scarce network bandwidth.

"DSP Group offers compelling hardware for many low-power applications, so we're excited to collaborate to offer machine learning software to help enable developers create products that wouldn't be possible otherwise," said Peter Warden, Staff Research Engineer at Google.

TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers is an extension of TensorFlow Lite that addresses the need to run ML on memory-constrained devices with only kilobytes of memory. It comes with a specific set of optimized operations to allow the execution of ML models for applications such as wake-word detection, sound detection, and image wake-up. In addition, developers can add their own ML algorithms. To further enhance efficiency, the DBMD7 has a floating point unit (FPU) for each of its high-frequency cores so TFL code can be executed optimally using either floating-point or fixed-point functions.

"By adding TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers to our SDK for the DBMD7 family of AI and DSP processors we allow designers to leverage Google's open framework and tools to execute advanced audio and voice ML inference at the edge without compromising on cost or performance," said Yosi Brosh, CVP and head of SmartVoice Product Line at DSP Group. "At the same time, they can take advantage of a platform that scales from two to eight microphones for far-field voice user interfaces (VUIs) and voice communications, which are supported by advanced audio processing algorithms based on our 30 years of experience and technical support in this space."

The announcement of the porting of TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers comes just days after DSP Group announced that its SmartVoice solutions, which include the DBMD7, reached the 100 million units shipped milestone. The porting further expands SmartVoice's base of possible applications, which already ranges from AI/ML at the edge, to remote controls, smart speakers, hearables, tablets, laptops, smartphones, and security systems.

About DSP GroupDSP Group®, Inc. (DSPG) - Get Report is a global leader in wireless communications and voice processing chipsets and algorithms for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight, and continuous advancement. We seek to consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video, and data connectivity. Building upon our core competencies in the area of voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future. The result is leading-edge semiconductor and product development technology that allows our customers to develop products that enhance the end-user experience. From AI-enabled TWS headsets to the voice-enabled smart home. From IoT, security, mobile handsets, tablets, and laptops, all the way to full enterprise-level unified communications (UC) across cloud-based voice services, DSP Group applies its core engineering and technical support capabilities to help its customers meet the demands of an ever-expanding universe of voice-enabled, connected, smart devices. Visit us at www.dspg.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, as well YouTube, where you can see our solutions in action.

Contact:Shiri Weiss Ovadia Marketing & Communications DSP Group Inc.+1 (408) 986-4300 Shiri.Weiss@dspg.com