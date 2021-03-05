DSI® Launches New Website For Field Inventory™

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DSI ®, a leading provider of innovative inventory management solutions, announced today the launch of its new website FieldInventory.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DSI ®, a leading provider of innovative inventory management solutions, announced today the launch of its new website FieldInventory.com. A sister site to DSIGlobal.com and CloudInventory.com, FieldInventory.com supports the company's supply chain solution for non-traditional environments, Field Inventory™.

Offering a mobile-first, easily configurable interface, Field Inventory provides businesses the state, location, and authenticity of inventory so they are better able to accurately track their difficult-to-control, non-fixed inventory - known as Inventory in the Wild™.

"Outside the confines of a supply warehouse, materials and assets tend to move locations constantly," said Chris Horsefield, Chief Technology Officer at DSI. "We wanted to provide a solution to businesses that would allow them to track inventory anytime and anywhere, while providing the right tools to create a positive customer experience."

Field Inventory capabilities eliminate common limitations by offering real-time visibility into the state, location, and authenticity of assets, people, and inventory, regardless of their location, device, or online status.

Employees in the field can easily document field notes so their organization can track consumption of project materials, medical devices, industrial tools, construction equipment, and supplies.

"Field Inventory is a real differentiator for businesses across the global supply chain," said Mark Goode, President & CEO of DSI. "By giving organizations full control of field inventory outside of the four walls, consigned and vendor managed field inventory is now becoming a new source of revenue for our customers."

For more information on Field Inventory, and to experience a live one-on-one demonstration with a solutions engineer, visit the new website at: FieldInventory.com.

About DSIDSI's Cloud Inventory® and mobile-first applications empower organizations with real-time inventory visibility at all points in the supply chain, from the warehouse to the field. Based in Kansas City, our global team has the supply chain knowledge and mobile-first development expertise to deliver solutions that solve today's business challenges. Visit www.dsiglobal.com to learn more.

Media Contact: Meredith Strassle Meredith.Strassle@dsiglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dsi-launches-new-website-for-field-inventory-301241246.html

SOURCE DSI