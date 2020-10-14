DSI® Announces New Cloud Inventory® Release For Complete Control Across The Supply Chain

Provides inventory visibility and control at every touchpoint, In the warehouse or out in the field, online and offline

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DSI®, the leading cloud-based inventory solution provider, today announced the newest version of Cloud Inventory®, a robust software solution that provides manufacturers and distributors unprecedented power to control inventory and related processes to increase productivity, compliance, inventory optimization and revenue generation. The warehouse of the future has no walls and Cloud Inventory is a disruptive technology solution, providing the ability to track assets, inventory, tools, jobsite supplies and consignment materials outside of the warehouse in real time, both online and offline.

Cloud Inventory delivers visibility into the state, location and authenticity of inventory in real time - from raw materials, to work in process, to finished goods, whether in the warehouse, in transit, or in the field. The solution is built on a flexible, low-code/no code platform, so customers can easily adapt supply chain related processes as their business evolves.

Cloud Inventory also offers:

Robust standard applications addressing inventory, warehousing, manufacturing and field inventory needs.

Easy configuration of its flow-chart, drag and drop, low-code/no-code platform on-the-fly without hiring expensive developers or programmers.

Insights dashboards to monitor and improve supply chain performance.

"We're excited to announce the new release of Cloud Inventory. The solution truly brings breakthrough inventory control without boundaries to supply chain leaders," said Mark Goode, President and CEO for DSI. "With recent supply chain disruptions, the lack of inventory visibility and control has become a hot topic in boardrooms. When people talk about supply chain disruptions, what they really mean is access to inventory. Companies need to look differently at how they manage their inventory, and Cloud Inventory provides the perfect, flexible layer to restore control and optimize the supply chain."

Contact DSI for a complimentary demo to see how Cloud Inventory can help you gain control of your inventory and related processes. Simply call +1.800.217.8030 or email us at info@cloudinventory.com.

About DSI DSI ® Cloud Inventory ® powers breakthrough inventory control. Our cloud-based and on-premise inventory management solutions offer real-time, end-to-end visibility at every touchpoint in the supply chain, from manufacturing and warehousing to the field and beyond. Our robust solutions help clients increase productivity, compliance, inventory optimization, and revenue generation. Founded in Kansas City, MO, more than 40 years ago, our global team has the supply chain expertise to deliver solutions that solve today's business challenges by providing true inventory visibility and control. We proudly serve more than 3,000 customers around the world in such industries as: manufacturing and distribution, medical device, construction and engineering, oil and energy, utilities, and food and beverage. To learn more, please visit www.cloudinventory.com or call +1.800.217.8030.

