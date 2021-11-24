DSH Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale Of 90-Room Days Inn Clearwater, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DSH Hotel Advisors, a leading national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida - specialized solely in hotels - announced that Dennis Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal and Randy Taylor, Vice President Investments of the firm closed on the Days Inn By Wyndham in Clearwater, FL on November 16, 2021 for an undisclosed price. Mr. Hopper and Mr. Taylor represented the seller, Mega C Hospitality, LLC and the buyer, Prism Development, LLC. The Days Inn Clearwater is a 90-room hotel located directly off Gulf to Bay Boulevard, approximately 15 minutes from Tampa International Airport and 6 miles from Clearwater Beach - positioned in a high growth area within Clearwater. DSH Hotel Advisors was responsible for brokering the sale of the property - adding another Florida hotel transaction to their extensive track record. The sale was confidential and off-market.

"The sale of the Days Inn Clearwater was confidential and off-market. The seller wanted to take a discreet approach; therefore, we only introduced the property to a very select number of investors that we knew would be excited about the property. Since we have arguably the strongest database of hotel buyers in Florida, it creates an opportunity for our clients to leverage our network and sell their property confidentially, if that is their preferred route - while still achieving a healthy sales price. We expect that the buyer (Prism Development, LLC) will be very successful with this property." Says Hopper.

"We received the opportunity to work confidentially towards the sale of the Days Inn by Wyndham Clearwater. Due to the location of the property and our network of investors, we were able to maximize the sale price for the seller while leaving significant upside for the new buyer through further improving the property. The Tampa Bay MSA is considered to be one of the fastest growing markets in the country, which allowed for us to arrange the sale off-market. Transaction volume remains high while the market is favoring sellers and we are preparing for several more successful transactions within our firm over the next 12 months." Says Taylor.

About DSH Hotel Advisors www.DSHHotelAdvisors.com:DSH Hotel Advisors is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm based out of Tampa, Florida. The firm exclusively represents investors seeking an acquisition or disposition of hotel assets throughout the United States, with a regional focus in the southeast. The company has deeply rooted relationships with key personnel throughout the hospitality industry, including independent and institutional investors, real estate and franchise attorneys, management companies, franchisors, contractors, and lenders, allowing them to deliver a full spectrum of service to their clients and ensure the best team is on the field for every assignment. In addition to the vast network of hotel buyers within DSH Hotel Advisors' network, the company also promotes collaboration with other brokerage firms in an effort to maximize the sales price on every exclusively listed assignment.

