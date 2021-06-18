DSH Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale Of 57-Room Tampa Bay Area Hotel - The Microtel Inn & Suites Brooksville, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DSH Hotel Advisors, a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida - specialized solely in hotels - announced that Dennis Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm closed on the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham - Brooksville, Florida on June 11th, 2021 for an undisclosed price. Mr. Hopper represented the seller, L&H LLC, and the buyer, Aarush Hospitality LLC.

The sale represents another successful hotel transaction for DSH Hotel Advisors - a hotel brokerage firm that has gained significant market share in recent years - with more exclusively listed hotels in Florida than most hotel brokerage firms in the U.S.

"We generated 15+ offers within two weeks of offering the property for sale - buyers from all over the country were interested in the Microtel Inn & Suites, which allowed for us to create a competitive bidding environment between buyers and ultimately maximize the sale price for the seller. The hotel is well maintained with a lot of upside potential remaining for the new owner. The upside potential combined with the significant growth taking place throughout the Tampa Bay area made this a unique acquisition opportunity for the buyers (Aarush Hospitality LLC) - we think that they are going to be very successful with this property." says Hopper.

About DSH Hotel Advisors

DSH Hotel Advisors is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm based out of Tampa, Florida. The firm exclusively represents investors seeking an acquisition or disposition of hotel assets throughout the United States, with a regional focus in the southeast. The company has deeply rooted relationships with key personnel throughout the hospitality industry, including independent and institutional investors, real estate and franchise attorneys, management companies, franchisors, contractors, and lenders, allowing them to deliver a full spectrum of service to their clients and ensure the best team is on the field for every assignment. In addition to the vast network of hotel buyers within DSH Hotel Advisors' network, the company also promotes collaboration with other brokerage firms in an effort to maximize the sales price on every exclusively listed assignment.

