DSG Global To Accept Crypto Currency Through Partnership With GreenBox POS

SURREY, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") announced today that its subsidiary companies, Imperium Motor Corp., and Vantage-Tag Systems, will begin accepting cryptocurrencies for payments through a partnership with GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX).

GreenBox POS is an emerging fintech company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. GreenBox applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, helping to reduce fraud and improve the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for merchant clients globally.

Ben Errez, Chairman and Executive Vice President of GreenBox, commented, "GreenBox proprietary blockchain payment platform gives merchants the ability to accept over 200 cryptocurrencies as payment alongside traditional merchant payment services."

"We are excited to partner with GreenBox to provide our consumers with more flexibility at that point-of-sale," commented Bob Silzer, CEO of DSG Global. "Providing cutting-edge fintech payment options adds another layer to our growing competitive advantage as we rapidly scale operations and grow sales moving forward."

The GreenBox partnership enables DSGT to accept cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, for its Imperium Motor and Vantage Tag Systems product lines, including golf carts, GPS Infinity systems, service and support payments, electric vehicles, and more, providing EV Dealers and golf course customers globally with a robust, single-platform payment solution.

Serving as the settlement engine for financial transactions, GreenBox's blockchain technology is a distributed ledger that uses digitally encrypted keys to verify, secure and record details of each transaction conducted within GreenBox's private ecosystem. The speed and security of the platform allows GreenBox to log immense volumes of immutable transactional records in real time.

The global EV market was valued at $11.9 billion in 2017 and is projected to exceed $56 billion by 2025.

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Company (IMC) is an EV sales and marketing company with strategic distribution agreements in place that offer a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American and other markets with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high speed, and low speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors' product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com .

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

