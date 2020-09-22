DSG Global Pays Off All Active Convertible Notes In Preparation For Growth And Market Expansion And To Avoid Further Equity Dilution

Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT"), a technology development company engaged in the design, manufacture, sales and leasing of GPS tracking devices, interfaces for golf and electric vehicles and related support services is pleased to announce that it has repaid and satisfied existing convertible notes that had become due and convertible into common stock at a significant discount to market. As a result of the full payment of the Notes, the Notes are no longer a debt obligation of the Company and, as such, are no longer convertible into shares of the Company's common stock.

"Eliminating these convertible notes represents a significant milestone for DSG Global as now for the first time in two years we are not encumbered by structured financing. Now that the share count is stabilized, we believe we will see a more appropriate valuation in the marketplace. Given our outlook for strong growth across multiple sales channel and the rapidly improving fundamentals of our business, we are now in a position where we will no longer need to fund the company though toxic convertible debt," commented Bob Silzer, President and CEO DSG Global.

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to, among other things, the Company's ability to open its new customer facility and its ability to close and deliver on various purchase orders from customers, and the Company's expansion into markets outside of the golf industry. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions; our ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets outside of the golf industry; our ability to deliver in a timely fashion and to our customers' satisfaction the products purchased; the risk of competition; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in existing and new markets; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2018 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

Brokers and Analysts:Chesapeake Group+1-410-825-3930 info@chesapeakegp.com