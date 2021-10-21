DSG Global And Imperium Motor Company Signs Deal With Louelec For Purchase Of Fleet Of SEV's

SURREY, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in addition to Imperium receiving nearly 400 refundable deposits for its SEV vehicles since the first two EV show on September 17 and October 1, 2021. The total retail value of these orders if all parties proceed to purchase the SEV is approximately $17 million. Imperium expects to offer definitive sales contracts to its SEV depositors following completion of its ongoing homologation of the SEV for Canada and the U.S.

Imperium also received a firm order for 5 SEV's from Louelec, a Montréal-based company offering all-inclusive Electric Vehicle subscriptions to professional drivers and to real-estate developers for Carsharing services.

"This order is a logical next step for the growth and diversification of our fleet. We see in the Imperium SEV, the first car tailored for Uber and taxi drivers, with a spacious interior, a supersized trunk for suitcases, and an attractive 'price to range' ratio that will undoubtedly entice drivers. Based on the response from our customer base, we are closely looking into adding more SEVs as we go. While we aim to grow our fleet to 150 to 200 cars by the end of next year, I wouldn't be surprised that the SEV becomes one of our best sellers. Moreover, we couldn't be more excited about the upcoming Imperium electric van, that will be a game changer for our delivery customers," says Léo Bouisson, CEO of Louelec.

Imperium will also be attending the Desjardins Electric Vehicle show from October 22-24 in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec at the Centre BMO. For more information, please visit https://salonelectrique.com/

About Louelec

Louelec is a Montréal-based company offering flexible, affordable, and all-inclusive Electric Vehicle subscriptions. Removing the hassle and complications of car ownership, they allow their customers to enjoy the benefits of driving a recent EV, with the opportunity to change to newer models as they come out. Their main customers are professional drivers (Uber, taxi, deliveries, driving schools, etc.) and real estate developers offering resident Carsharing services.

For additional information about Louelec, please visit www.louelec.com, or contact them at info@louelec.ca, or by phone at +1-438-940-4909

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the Company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the last quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Imperium Motor Corp.

Imperium Motor Corp. (IMC) is an EV sales, manufacturer and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market, with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high-speed, mid-speed and low-speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors' product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com .

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS' unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of fleet management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into commercial fleet management, PACER single rider golf carts and agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/ .

