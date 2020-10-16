Druzhba Pipeline Accident: Key Implications - Russia's Reputation As A Reliable Oil Supplier That Was Put In Jeopardy

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Druzhba Pipeline Accident: Key Implications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Druzhba oil pipeline accident became the main "hit" in the Russian oil industry in 2019.A year has passed, but no satisfactory answer about what did in fact happen has been given to date. Meanwhile, it was Russia's reputation as a reliable oil supplier that was put in jeopardy.Oil with organic chlorides got to Belarus, Hungary, Poland, Germany, Ukraine, other countries. The accident led to a tremendous international scandal. That - at a moment when an increase in competition on the global oil market became obvious.And the internal showdown over the affair continued for a year and indeed, it is not over yet. The bureaucratic conflicts may be considered to have begun with the personal meeting of Vladimir Putin and the Transneft chief executive, Nikolay Tokarev, in late April 2019. One might also say that the symbolic end to them was brought by their new meeting in exactly one year, in May 2020. But this end will be highly conditional.The case will have lingering aftermath, evidence whereof is given, for instance, by current disputes over prices for oil transport.It is therefore a delusion to think that the accident has been forgotten and that it has sort of "dissolved". Officially, though, not even those to blame have been clearly identified. The report examines this unique accident in detail and discusses the key implications of the affair. You will find in it the following subjects:

A chronicle of one war

How the accident caused a tremendous corporate war between Rosneft and Transneft



The strategies and tactics of the opponents, their actual objectives and key instruments

The dispute over prices as a new stage of the conflict

What action regulators took

The accident as a test for the oil and gas sector management system



Key victims in the elite



The positions of the government agencies concerned

Reform of the system of oil quality assurance and oil transport control

Key proposals and bureaucratic battles



The interim result of the disputes

Settlement with foreign buyers

Talks with Belarus , Poland , Ukraine , Kazakhstan , Hungary , and the other countries involved

, , , , , and the other countries involved

Reasons why the dispute was protracted



The mistakes of the Russian side at the initial stage



Analysis of the arrangements made

The positions of Russian integrated oil companies and their negotiations with Transnef

The main domestic and foreign implications of the accident

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction 2. Beginning of the scandal. A chronology of the Druzhba. Accident and the first consequences 3. Official investigation into the causes of the accident 4. War between Rosneft and Transneft 5. Settlement of compensation disputes with other countries

Belarus

Poland

Other countries

6. Settlement with other Russian integrated oil companies 7. Discussion of reform of the system of oil quality assurance and oil transport control 8. New round of the fight between Rosneft and Transneft: a dispute on prices 9. Conclusion

