Drug-Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market To Record An Incremental Growth Of USD 476.64 Million | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The drug-eluting balloons (DEBs) market is expected to grow by USD 476.64 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the drug-eluting balloons (DEBs) market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download FREE Sample Report

The drug-eluting balloons (DEBs) market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period, owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior.

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds.

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates.

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates.

Major Three Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market Participants: B. Braun Melsungen AGB. Braun Melsungen AG offers SeQuent Please NEO. It is the next generation drug-coated balloon for the percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty.

Becton, Dickinson, and Co.Becton, Dickinson, and Co. offer LUTONIX. It is a drug-coated balloon catheter that delivers paclitaxel to the arterial wall in single, short inflation.

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KGBIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG offers Pantera Lux. It is indicated for balloon dilatation for in-stent restenosis, de-novo lesions, acute or impending vascular occlusion, and treatment of small vessel disease.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/drug-eluting-balloons-debs-market-industry-analysis

Drug-Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market 2020-2024: SegmentationThe drug-eluting balloons (DEBs) market is segmented as below:

Product

Peripheral DEBs



Coronary DEBs

Geographic Landscape

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The drug-eluting balloons (DEBs) market is driven by the growing demand for cath labs. In addition, the favorable reimbursement policies are expected to trigger the drug-eluting balloons (DEBs) market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the drug-eluting balloons (DEBs) market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43398

Related Report on Healthcare Include: Global Tonometers Market- The tonometers market is segmented by product (table-mounted and hand-held) and geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Capnography Devices Market- The capnography devices market is segmented by technology (sidestream capnography, mainstream capnography, and micro stream capnography) and geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download FREE Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/drug-eluting-balloons-debs-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drug-eluting-balloons-debs-market-to-record-an-incremental-growth-of-usd-476-64-million--technavio-301275291.html

SOURCE Technavio