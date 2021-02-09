DropShot Capital Management Adds Tactical Fixed Income To Its Liquid, Artificial Intelligence Based Offerings

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DropShot Capital Management, an alternative investment platform , has been innovating artificial intelligence solutions to portfolio management since 2018, focusing on data-driven approaches that deliver a customer experience free of monetary lock-ups and provide a clear window into one's investment performance in a fast-changing financial environment. DropShot offers investors access to cutting-edge machine learning models with a very competitive fee structure.

Our new Fixed Income Fund (FIF) seeks to cater to investors looking for an actively managed, rates-exposed portfolio. The product will adhere to all of DropShot's core principles, and will continue to rely on our machine learning engine for its portfolio rebalancing decisions. The product will be long only and take exposure via fixed income ETFs. The FIF offers concentrated rates market exposure, in contrast to DropShot's AI Alpha Fund, launched in 2018, which trades domestic and foreign ETFs of all asset classes.

DropShot deploys strategies that use machine learning techniques to dynamically allocate to various asset classes as market conditions change. Tactical rotation between these markets on an adaptive basis allows the fund to continuously source returns from the most attractively priced assets. This enables us to strive towards our primary goal: To compete with major global benchmarks while delivering broader exposure across markets.

We don't lock up your funds and we offer monthly redemptions/liquidity. In order to give investors their desired level of detail into their investment's trading performance, we offer personalized mobile and web views, in addition to monthly statements.

Markets are more treacherous than ever, but opportunities abound for those able to invest intelligently. DropShot strives to adapt and learn through systematic, data driven trading that guides investors through their financial journeys.

Our terms are simple: Algorithmic, Liquid, Transparent.

Contact: Chris Kramvis Chris@dropshotcapital.com

