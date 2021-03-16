DroneUp Acquires Web Teks

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneUp, LLC, a leading global provider of drone technology and services, announced today that it had acquired Web Teks, Inc.

Web Teks, a pioneer in enterprise software solutions unique to the UAS industry, designed and developed all of DroneUp's patented and proprietary platforms. The combination will create a closely collaborative environment that will allow DroneUp to accelerate innovation further.

"It's an exciting transition for the Web Teks team. We have been intricately involved from the beginning. Industry knowledge and a sense of pride and ownership will serve DroneUp well. It makes perfect sense," stated Dyanne Walker, Founder and CEO of Web Teks, Inc.

DroneUp's service and business contributions have evolved to meet the demand of dynamic and maturing markets. Web Teks, a contractor of DroneUp's since its founding in 2016, collaborated in building their pilot network and established the FAA's Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC) integration furthering the development of DroneUp's capabilities. John Vernon, Chief Technology Officer, will lead the post-acquisition team.

"From the beginning, our partnership with Web Teks enabled innovative and robust product strategies that led to our patented platforms as well as essential integrations,'' stated John Vernon. "By bringing this talent and dedication to the core DroneUp team, our unified focus will propel opportunities to innovate even more quickly and strategically."

About DroneUpDroneUp is the leading complete drone services provider, transforming businesses and government organizations with drone technology solutions. DroneUp's diverse suite of products includes flight services, data analysis, drone program development, regulatory consulting, training, equipment, and Part 107 drone delivery. Recognized as a UAS industry pioneer with patented mobile app technology and a commitment to research and development, DroneUp further fuels invention and application across private and public sectors. With our people, services, and innovative solutions, DroneUp delivers on operational challenges with efficiency, reliability, and safety. For more information: https://www.droneup.com.

