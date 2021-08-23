Drone Manufacturers Ranking Report 2020: Top 40 Global Commercial Drone Manufacturers And Top 20 Dual-Use Manufacturers (Commercial And Governmental)

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drone Manufacturers Ranking 2020 Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

This report provides the most comprehensive overview and analysis of commercial drone platform manufacturers. It is based on many months of monitoring, research and analysis by the research team, as well as the drone manufacturer ranking model, which was built on the basis of years of experience in the commercial drone industry and a deep understanding of the drone market.

The Drone Manufacturer Ranking Model is based on a unique approach that takes into account market shares, market activity, and public attention to competitively compare drone platform manufacturers. As a result of this model, the rankings in this report are both comprehensive and reliable. They are a product of both qualitative and quantitative research and analysis, and a look beyond the hype that drones have experienced in the past few years.

The 48-page report contains the two rankings: The Top 40 global commercial drone manufacturer ranking and the Top 20 dual-use manufacturers (commercial and governmental use) in the world.

The rankings are summed up and analyzed and followed by company profiles of the Top 10 commercial drone manufacturers per category. The company profiles outline company partnerships, products, and activities. Finally, this report also includes a .xlsx file with company information over 430 drone manufacturers.

Key Topics Covered:

GLOSSARY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

SCOPE AND METHODOLOGYResearch MethodologyScope Definition & Research DesignReport Creation

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Drones: Where Did They Come From?1.2 Major Segments of the Drone Ecosystem1.3 Drone Application Methods1.4 Drone Market Industries and Use Cases1.5 Drone Market Dynamics

2 Drone Manufacturers2.1 Civil Drone Manufacturers2.1.1 Top 40 Ranking2.1.2 Top 10 Company Profiles2.2 Dual-use Drone Manufacturers2.2.1 Top 20 Ranking2.2.2 Top 10 Company Profiles

Appendix: Industry Definitions

CHARTSChart 1: Drone technology stackChart 2: Drone hardwareChart 3: Drone softwareChart 4: Drone servicesChart 5: Commercial drone market segmentationChart 6: Drone application methodsChart 7: Assessment Process of civil platform manufacturersChart 8: Product placement of civil Platform manufacturersChart 9: Assessment process of dual-use platform manufacturers

TABLESTable 1: Commercial drone use cases across industriesTable 2: Top 1-20 commercial drone manufacturersTable 3: Top 21-40 commercial drone manufacturersTable 4: Top 20 dual-use drone manufacturers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zeq4mq

