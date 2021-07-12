DrLupo To Livestream For (RED), Featuring Steve Aoki, In Support Of The Fight Against Pandemics

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (RED) announced today that legendary content creator and philanthropist DrLupo , alongside 2x Grammy nominated, world-renowned producer and DJ Steve Aoki , will stream live on Twitch in support of (RED)'s fight against pandemics. During the stream, fans and followers will have the opportunity to learn more about (RED) and donate to the Global Fund COVID-19 Response via Tiltify. All donations will go directly to support programs that help millions of people impacted by global health emergencies, including AIDS and COVID. Tripling the impact, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will generously match two dollars for every dollar donated during streams, up to $250,000.

The livestream will take place on Monday, July 12th at 5PM (PT) / 7PM (CT) / 8PM (ET) on DrLupo's Twitch channel. As part of the stream, DrLupo will give followers the chance to donate directly to (RED)'s fight against pandemics, announce surprise incentives, and much more.

"I am excited to join (RED)'s mission to fight against pandemics - the need to support global health systems is urgent and I'm glad I can support by bringing that message to my incredible community." - DrLupo

"It's an honor to team up with my Rogue brother DrLupo and (RED) in the fight to end pandemics. I encourage all the Twitch viewers at home to join us as we work together to support this global initiative." - Steve Aoki

Jennifer Lotito,President and Chief Operating Officer, (RED) said: "We are excited that Steve Aoki and DrLupo, an incredible content creator and philanthropist, have chosen to support (RED) and our fight to end pandemics. The need remains urgent and we are grateful to join their dedicated community on Twitch and beyond."

ADDITIONAL CONTENT CREATORS STREAMED FOR (RED) THROUGHOUT JULY

Additional global content creators have also joined to 'STREAM FOR (RED)' as part of SUMMER REDISCOVE(RED), a digital festival for fans of gaming, music, food, health, wellness, learning, merch, and more. Accessible on almost any device, the festival is supported by Merck and makes it simple for everyone to join (RED) and support programs that help millions of people impacted by global health emergencies like AIDS and COVID. Content creators who generously joined the campaign to support (RED)'s fight against pandemics include:

Chester Rushing , @ChesterRushing Actor, musician, and content creator, Chester Rushing , recognized for his role as Tommy in Stranger Things , streamed Fortnite in support of (RED) alongside hosting a dialogue with his followers and subscribers on Twitch.

@ChesterRushing Actor, musician, and content creator, , recognized for his role as Tommy in , streamed Fortnite in support of (RED) alongside hosting a dialogue with his followers and subscribers on Twitch. Stove's Kitchen, @stoves_kitchen Stove is a creator and part of the content group, Team Rar. He is known on YouTube for his high-energy challenges and comedic pranks, amassing millions of fans over the past few years. Recently, Stove also began his dive into the gaming world with his regularly scheduled Twitch streams and YouTube channel dedicated to gaming content. He streamed Fortnite in support of (RED).

@stoves_kitchen Stove is a creator and part of the content group, Team Rar. He is known on YouTube for his high-energy challenges and comedic pranks, amassing millions of fans over the past few years. Recently, Stove also began his dive into the gaming world with his regularly scheduled Twitch streams and YouTube channel dedicated to gaming content. He streamed Fortnite in support of (RED). Sylvia "QueenArrow" Gathoni, @TheQueenArrow98Sylvia is a pro-Tekken player and content creator currently signed to UYU. Her current objectives are to be a world-class Tekken player (and one of the best from the African region), to be the most recognized esports athlete from Africa , and use her law degree in creating policies that advance the video game and esports industry in Kenya . Sylvia streamed Tekken in support of (RED).

@TheQueenArrow98Sylvia is a pro-Tekken player and content creator currently signed to UYU. Her current objectives are to be a world-class Tekken player (and one of the best from the African region), to be the most recognized esports athlete from , and use her law degree in creating policies that advance the video game and esports industry in . Sylvia streamed Tekken in support of (RED). HiDro, @HiDroHiDro (He/They) is a full-time Afro-Latino queer Twitch Partner and Youtuber from Toronto, Canada . HiDro's primary content is Dead by Daylight alongside other horror-style games, bringing educational gameplay sprinkled with chaotic energy. Their primary focus is to create a safe, inclusive, and uplifting environment for gamers and viewers alike. HiDro streamed Dead by Daylight and Resident Evil Village in support of (RED) for their birthday stream, including over 10 hours of gameplay!

@HiDroHiDro (He/They) is a full-time Afro-Latino queer Twitch Partner and Youtuber from . HiDro's primary content is Dead by Daylight alongside other horror-style games, bringing educational gameplay sprinkled with chaotic energy. Their primary focus is to create a safe, inclusive, and uplifting environment for gamers and viewers alike. HiDro streamed Dead by Daylight and Resident Evil Village in support of (RED) for their birthday stream, including over 10 hours of gameplay! Thabo "Yvng Savage" Moloi,@thabo_yvng_savage_moloi & Julio "Beast" Bianchi,@TheBeastBianchiThabo "Yvng Savage" Moloi, a competitive FIFA player for Goliath Gaming and the first Red Bull esports athlete on the African continent, and Julio "Beast" Bianchi, a competitive FIFA player for Goliath Gaming, from Cape Town, South Africa who was part of the first team from South Africa to ever qualify and compete in the official FIFA eClub World Cups, streamed FIFA together in support of (RED).

About (RED) (RED), named for the color of emergency, was founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to turn companies into a cavalry to fight the AIDS pandemic. Today, that cavalry is also fighting the urgent threat of COVID and its devastating impact on the world's most vulnerable communities, answering the need for a truly global response.

(RED) partners with the most iconic brands and people to create (RED) products and experiences — all of which raise money for the Global Fund, one of the world's largest funders of global health. (RED) partners include: Amazon, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Buffalo Games, Calm, Claro, Durex, eos, Girl Skateboards, Louis Vuitton, Mavin Records, Montblanc, NTWRK, Primark, Salesforce, Starbucks, Telcel, Therabody, TRUFF, U-Mask,and Vespa. (RED) Supporters include: Merck and Roche.

To date, (RED) has generated more than $650 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 220 million people. The money raised by (RED)'s partners and campaigns goes directly to strengthen health systems and support life-saving programs in the communities where pandemics hit hardest.

