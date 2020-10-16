Driving deep levels of connection across time zones, 98 percent of Asana's U.S. employees said that Asana is a great place to work, compared to 59 percent of employees in an average U.S. company. (Photo: Business Wire)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, has been named by Great Place to Work and Fortune as one of the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™.

Asana's ranking on the Best Small & Medium Workplaces list marks the seventh outstanding honor for Asana's award-winning culture in 2020. Earlier this year, Great Place to Work and Fortune awarded Asana the #1 Best Small and Medium Workplace in the Bay Area; #1 Best Workplace for Millennials; #1 Workplace in Technology; #7 Best Small Workplace in Ireland; and #8 Workplace for Women. In addition, Asana was recognized on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list for the third year in a row and took #17 on Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 - up from #41 in 2019.

Fifteen percent of The Best Small & Medium Workplaces award is based on an assessment of all employees' daily experiences of innovation, the company's values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they're consistently experienced. The remaining 85 percent of the rank is based on survey responses from Asana's U.S. teams in San Francisco and New York, two of its nine global offices. Driving deep levels of connection from coast to coast, 98 percent said that Asana is a great place to work, compared to 59 percent of employees in an average U.S. company.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as one of the best small and medium workplaces by Great Place to Work and Fortune, particularly as we continue to scale our team and culture across the U.S. and globally," said Anna Binder, Head of People Operations at Asana. "So many teams are juggling multiple responsibilities at home right now, from schooling to caretaking, it's more important than ever to take care of yourself and the people you love, first. At Asana, our commitment to ensuring that our global teams feel connected and engaged is stronger than ever as we continue building a product and culture grounded in inclusion, transparency, and accountability."

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and company culture research firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

"Best Workplaces like Asana have built dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces founded on trust," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses."

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 82,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Allbirds, Sephora, Sky, Spotify, Viessmann, and Woolworths rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces

To determine the 2020 Best Small Workplaces list and the 2020 Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work® gathered and analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working in small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States. Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a great place to work For All™.

Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work analyzes these experiences relative to each organization's size, workforce make up, and what's typical relative to their peers in the industry.

The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on assessing how consistent employees' daily experiences of innovation, the company's values, and their leaders' effectiveness are.

To learn more about Great Place to Work-Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

