DriveWealth Raises $450M Series D Valuing The Company At $2.85B

CHATHAM, N.J., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveWealth Holdings, Inc. , a pioneer in fractional trading and embedded finance, today announced a $450 million Series D with a valuation of $2.85 billion, co-led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital investor Insight Partners and Accel, with significant participation by Greyhound Capital, Softbank Vision Fund, and Series C lead Point72 Ventures. The round also included a follow-on investment from Fidelity International, plus several new investors including Base 10, FTX, and FlightDeck.

DriveWealth will use the Series D investment to execute its strategic vision of becoming the category leader of embedded investing across digital wallets and brokerage apps on every continent. This raise will fund continued product and service expansion, talent acquisition, and technology innovation to build the most modern, industrial-strength infrastructure in brokerage to support the firm's and its partners' future growth. The funding will also be used to launch self-clearing and accelerate execution via strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

DriveWealth's mission is to democratize investing globally by working with partners to invent new ways to use its API-based technology to provide emerging investors with cutting-edge embedded experiences, often first-time access to U.S. markets, and the ability to begin investing with as little as $1. DriveWealth is committed to empowering consumers around the world to become owners by delivering the most modern brokerage infrastructure, unparalleled industry expertise, and a culture of continued evolution.

"We are in the early innings of a worldwide retail investing revolution," said Bob Cortright, founder and CEO of DriveWealth. "Our goal is for DriveWealth to be the partner of choice to deliver the embedded investing experience of the future. This new capital and investor engagement will accelerate our global expansion plans in order to become the world-class, exchange-like technology company that powers tomorrow's investing products."

"The proliferation of digital wallets and democratization of investing has led to DriveWealth's incredible growth and user adaptation to date, and the company's institutional-grade brokerage execution delivers a seamless process to access equities globally. We look forward to partnering with the company as they continue to expand to meet the needs of today, and innovate for the demands of tomorrow's fintech ecosystem." Deven Parekh, Insight Partners

"The increasing demand for financial services has left fintech companies eager to expand their products and drive engagement. With DriveWealth's unique combination of brokerage experts and technology, fintechs can get to market quickly and scale." Matt Weigand, Accel

"Like DriveWealth, we believe that the future of investing is mobile, transactional and fractional, and that the retail revolution, coupled with ever increasing advances in digital wallet technology, will transform the investing landscape and financial services over the next decade. We are excited to partner with the team and support their mission to democratize investing globally." Ines Verschueren, Greyhound Capital

DriveWealth welcomes the strategic support and engagement of two new board members, Deven Parekh from Insight Partners and Matthew Weigand from Accel. Tripp Shriner from Point72 Ventures, who led DriveWealth's Series C round, will continue contributing in his role as board member.

About DriveWealthDriveWealth, the pioneer of fractional equities trading and embedded investing, is a visionary technology company that empowers more than 100 partners around the world to engage their customers by placing the markets in the palm of their hand. We believe the future is fractional, transactional and mobile. Every mobile device should be a gateway to accessing investing and savings products, services, advice, and assistance for global citizens of all ages, wealth stages, and levels of financial expertise. DriveWealth's unparalleled consultative support and cloud-based, industrial strength technology platform allow partners to seamlessly offer branded investing experiences to drive customer acquisition, loyalty, retention, and revenue growth. DriveWealth's commitment to continuous evolution and innovation makes it the partner of choice for powering the future of investing. For more information, please visit drivewealth.com .

About Insight PartnersInsight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised, through a series of funds, more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners .

About AccelAccel is a global venture capital firm that is the first partner to exceptional teams everywhere, from inception through all phases of private company growth. Atlassian, Braintree, Cloudera, Crowdstrike, DJI, DocuSign, Dropbox, Etsy, Facebook, Flipkart, Freshworks, Jet, Pillpack, Qualtrics, Slack, Spotify, Supercell, Tenable, UiPath, and Venmo are among the companies Accel has backed over the past 35+ years. We help ambitious entrepreneurs build iconic global businesses. For more, visit accel.com or twitter.com/accel .

About Greyhound CapitalGreyhound Capital is a global growth equity investment firm focused on technology-enabled businesses that improve people's everyday lives. The firm seeks to partner with outstanding teams and support them in building enduring companies. Greyhound Capital backed companies include Revolut, Guideline, Freee, Travelperk, Brex, Marqeta, Coalition, N26, Toss, among others. For more info, visit greyhoundcapital.com

