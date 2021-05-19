Drivers Wanted: Uber, New Birth Rev Up To Create 3,000 Partnership Opportunities With Atlanta Drivers

METRO ATLANTA, Ga., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rideshare industry leader Uber is partnering with a local faith organization to steer Atlanta area drivers to 3,000 new opportunities. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church recently announced the collaborative endeavor with Uber that will bring a host of incentives to help fuel the rising demands on rideshare services and position Uber to expand transportation options in the metro area.

Uber is incentivizing new drivers with guaranteed earnings and bonus opportunities for peak hour driving. "The Covid-19 pandemic has forced numerous people out of jobs and has increased the financial burden faced by many households," said New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant. "This flexible and high-demand opportunity with Uber can help put cash in people's pockets as Georgia opts out of the needed federal unemployment supplement."

Throughout the pandemic, the California-based technology company has partnered with local organizations and groups to provide complementary rides to vaccination sites. As the nation emerges from the Covid-19 crisis, this new faith-based partnership seeks to spark increased opportunities with local drivers to provide individuals with a financial shot in the arm.

"Uber is proud to partner with Dr. Bryant to offer flexible work opportunities for anyone in Atlanta who wants one," said Robert Kellman, Uber's global head of public affairs. "We're excited to invest more in the city of Atlanta as we grow the Uber rides, eats and delivery business."

