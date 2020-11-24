Driver Alert Systems Markets, 2027 By Alert, Component, Type, Propulsion, Vehicle, Supplier, Geography, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Driver Alert Systems - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Driver Alert Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period

Growing concern of driver safety due to the increasing number of the accident and adoption of the advanced safety technologies in the automotive industry are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost of the system is restraining the market growth. Moreover, advent of semi-autonomous vehicles would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Driver alert system is designed to reduce the drowsy or fatigued of the driver to avoid the road accident. Both fatal and non-fatal crashes take place during the night time and early morning hours when the driver is less alert for which driver alert systems are required.

Based on alert, the steering and seat vibration segment is likely to have a huge demand as it is an emerging technology among vehicles, and the penetration of this alert system is expected to increase in super luxury vehicles, as it is an expensive technology as compared to sound alert and other available systems. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the high production of vehicles, and rising demand for premium and luxury vehicles in developing countries across the region.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract 2.2 Stake Holders 2.3 Research Scope 2.4 Research Methodology 2.5 Research Sources 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 Emerging Markets 3.7 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Alert5.1 Introduction 5.2 Sound Alert/ Audible Alarm 5.3 Steering & Seat Vibration 6 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Component6.1 Introduction 6.2 Cameras 6.3 Sensors 7 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Type7.1 Introduction 7.2 Drowsiness 7.3 Drunk Driving 7.4 Fatigue 8 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Propulsion8.1 Introduction 8.2 Diesel 8.3 Electric 8.4 Gasoline 8.5 Hybrid 9 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Vehicle9.1 Introduction 9.2 Passenger Vehicles 9.3 Commercial Vehicles 9.3.1 Buses & Coaches 9.3.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicles 9.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicles 10 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Supplier10.1 Introduction 10.2 Aftermarket 10.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) 11 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Geography11.1 Introduction 11.2 North America 11.2.1 US 11.2.2 Canada 11.2.3 Mexico 11.3 Europe 11.3.1 Germany 11.3.2 UK 11.3.3 Italy 11.3.4 France 11.3.5 Spain 11.3.6 Rest of Europe 11.4 Asia Pacific 11.4.1 Japan 11.4.2 China 11.4.3 India 11.4.4 Australia 11.4.5 New Zealand 11.4.6 South Korea 11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific 11.5 South America 11.5.1 Argentina 11.5.2 Brazil 11.5.3 Chile 11.5.4 Rest of South America 11.6 Middle East & Africa 11.6.1 Saudi Arabia 11.6.2 UAE 11.6.3 Qatar 11.6.4 South Africa 11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 12 Key Developments12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 12.3 New Product Launch 12.4 Expansions 12.5 Other Key Strategies 13 Company Profiling13.1 Continental AG 13.2 Daimler AG 13.3 Delphi 13.4 Denso Corporation 13.5 Faurecia 13.6 Ford Motor Company 13.7 Infineon Technologies AG 13.8 Johnson Controls Inc 13.9 Magna International Inc 13.10 Magneti Marelli S.p.A. 13.11 Nissan Motor Co Ltd 13.12 Robert Bosch GmbH 13.13 Tata Elxsi 13.14 Valeo SA 13.15 Visteon Corporation 13.16 ZF Friedrichshafen AG For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/37brt6

