Driven Deliveries To Webcast Live At VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 10th

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Deliveries Inc. (the "Company" or "Driven") (OTCQB: DRVD), one of California's fastest growing online cannabis retailers and direct-to-consumer logistics company, today announced that Brian Hayek, Chief Financial Officer and founder, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 10th.

DATE: Thursday, September 10 th TIME: 1:30 p.m. ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3fLBL3m

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

On August 12, 2020 announced its second quarter 2020 financial results during which Driven reported a record revenue of $5.7 million , a 158% sequential increase over Q1 2020

announced its second quarter 2020 financial results during which Driven reported a record revenue of , a 158% sequential increase over Q1 2020 In July 2020 , the Company completed a record 31,259 orders and total average orders per day rose to 1,008, including a record-breaking day of 1,334 orders. Overall, monthly revenue rose by 4.45% to $2.1 million . Additionally, Driven added $2.35 million in funding to support strategic growth initiatives.

, the Company completed a record 31,259 orders and total average orders per day rose to 1,008, including a record-breaking day of 1,334 orders. Overall, monthly revenue rose by 4.45% to . Additionally, Driven added in funding to support strategic growth initiatives. Driven increased the functionality and brand participation from 13 to 21 for its BrandBudee Program. BrandBudee allows participating cannabis brands to activate the Company's integrated "order online" widget and provide consumers with a statewide direct-to-consumer service in under 60 minutes. Following the installation of the widget, consumers will be able to see inventory available near them from the corresponding brand. This allows brands to convert that captive consumer web traffic to revenue without passing them to a different website, ecommerce solution or competitive retail store.

To be added to the distribution list, email IR@DRVD.com with "DRVD" in the subject line.

About Driven Driven Deliveries, Inc., is one of the first publicly traded cannabis delivery services operating within the United States. Founded by experienced technology and cannabis executives, the company provides e-commerce solutions, online sales, and on-demand cannabis delivery, in select cities where allowed by law. Driven offers legal cannabis consumers the ability to purchase and receive their marijuana in a fast and convenient manner. By 2020, legitimate cannabis revenue in the U.S. market is projected to hit $23 billion. By leveraging consumer trends, and offering a proprietary, turnkey delivery system to its customers, management believes it is uniquely positioned to best serve the needs of the emerging cannabis industry and capture notable market share within the sector. For more information, please visit www.DRVD.com and review Driven's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Forward-looking Statements:This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that we will achieve these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/driven-deliveries-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-september-10th-301127475.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com