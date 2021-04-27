Drive Shack Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) announced today that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) - Get Report announced today that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Friday, May 7, 2021. Management will host a live conference call and webcast that morning starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to Drive Shack's Investor Relations website at https://ir.driveshack.com.

The webcast, along with the associated slide presentation, will be made available to the public on a listen-only basis on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.driveshack.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-866-913-6930 (from within the U.S.) or 1-409-983-9881 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call by referencing conference ID 2703847.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the conference call. The replay will be available through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Friday, May 21, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (from within the U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.), and referencing conference ID 2703847.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc. is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005246/en/