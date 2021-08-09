Drive Shack Inc. Expands Puttery, Its New Competitive Socializing Concept, To Downtown Houston

Drive Shack Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, today announced it will bring Puttery, its newest competitive socializing and entertainment golf experience, to Houston's Rice...

Drive Shack Inc. (the "Company") (DS) - Get Report, a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, today announced it will bring Puttery, its newest competitive socializing and entertainment golf experience, to Houston's Rice Military neighborhood.

Located in Sawyer Yards, one of Houston's hottest arts and entertainment districts, Puttery's two-story, 23,000-square-foot venue will feature an adults-only scene with four nine-hole putting courses, multiple bars and rotating DJs.

"This year has been instrumental for Drive Shack Inc.'s growth as we introduce Puttery to our second Texas market and our fifth market nationwide," Drive Shack Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Hana Khouri said. "Houston is one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country, so it made perfect sense to bring this exciting new take on competitive socializing to one of the market's most popular destinations."

Puttery's culinary team has developed an upscale menu, showcasing creative plates and craft cocktails curated by innovative chefs and spirits specialists. A modern spin on putting, Puttery combines a lively, vibrant atmosphere with state-of-the-art auto-scoring technology and themed courses for an immersive guest experience.

"This isn't your typical night at the mini-golf course. Puttery will offer Houstonians and visitors an experience unlike any other," Khouri said. "We're looking forward to bringing Puttery to the area and setting the tone for strategic and rapid growth ahead."

In addition to Houston, Puttery venues are under development in Dallas; Charlotte, N.C.; Washington, D.C.; and Miami.

About Puttery

Puttery is a modern spin on putting, re-defining the game within an immersive experience and innovative auto-scoring technology as guests move from one course to the next. With a high-energy atmosphere that combines plentiful curated culinary offerings and inventive craft cocktails centered around a lively bar area with great music, guests can relax and enjoy their evening before, during and after their tee time.

About Drive Shack Inc.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) - Get Report is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses focused on bringing people together through competitive socializing. Today, our portfolio consists of American Golf, Drive Shack and Puttery.

