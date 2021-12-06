Drive Shack Inc. Announces Grand Opening Of Puttery Charlotte In Mid-December

Drive Shack Inc. (DSI) (the "Company") (DS) - Get Drive Shack Inc. Report, a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, today announced that Puttery Charlotte will open to the public at 12 p.m. EST on Friday, Dec. 17.

"Following Puttery's successful debut in The Colony, Texas, we're beyond excited to open our second venue in Charlotte," said DSI President and CEO Hana Khouri. "Charlotte is already known for its epic nightlife and culinary scenes. From competitive socializing to curated culinary options and inventive craft cocktails, Puttery Charlotte offers everything you need to have a great time."

A modern spin on putting, Puttery combines innovative technology with a high-energy, adults-only atmosphere. Located just a short distance from downtown in the vibrant South End neighborhood, Puttery Charlotte features 15,000-square-feet of entertainment, two uniquely themed golf courses, two bars, garage-style doors for an indoor/outdoor patio experience, and multiple lounges and seating areas throughout the venue. Guests will be immersed into a one-of-a-kind experience as they choose between two tech-enabled, nine-hole courses:

Conservatory - Be at one with nature as you traverse this lush but challenging nine-hole desert course. Take in the giant redwoods, prickly cacti, and dazzling cherry blossoms. All with a drink in hand, of course.

- Be at one with nature as you traverse this lush but challenging nine-hole desert course. Take in the giant redwoods, prickly cacti, and dazzling cherry blossoms. All with a drink in hand, of course. Library- There's nothing by-the-book about this exciting nine-hole course. Browse the shelves, spin the globe, say "hi" to the Dimetrodon and beat the pants off your friends.

"Puttery is going to be unlike anything Charlotteans have experienced," said Clayton Stanley, Puttery Charlotte's General Manager. "You truly feel transported when you walk through our doors, and with so many different entertainment options available, I know it will become a go-to spot for Charlotte locals and visitors alike."

Puttery Charlotte is located at 210 Rampart Street. Hours of operation will vary, ranging from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m., depending on the day. Charlotteans can ring in the NYE with us at Puttery by purchasing tickets here. Packages start at $50/person and more information on the festivities can be found on the ticket website. With private event spaces, dedicated event staff and swanky lounges, guests can also start booking events and making reservations to plan the ultimate visit.

About Puttery

Puttery is a modern spin on putting, re-defining the game within an immersive experience and innovative technology as guests move from one course to the next. With a high-energy atmosphere that combines plentiful curated culinary offerings and inventive craft cocktails centered around a lively bar area with great music, guests can relax and enjoy their evening before, during and after their tee time. Puttery venues currently under development include Washington, D.C., Miami, Houston, and Philadelphia. For more information on Puttery, please visit puttery.com.

About Drive Shack Inc.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) - Get Drive Shack Inc. Report is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses focused on bringing people together through competitive socializing. Today, our portfolio consists of American Golf, Drive Shack and Puttery.

