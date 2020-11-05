Drive Safe Chicago Contest Invites Teens To Help Spread Message About Dangers Of Speeding

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teens from Chicagoland, Illinois and neighboring states are being invited to help spread the word about the dangers of speeding as the seventh annual Drive Safe Chicago Contest launches. The contest, which invites teens to submit ideas for a 30-second public service announcement (PSA) about speeding, is sponsored by The National Road Safety Foundation, (NRSF), a non-profit that promotes safe driving behavior, in conjunction with the Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), the new-car dealer association for the Chicagoland area and producers of the Chicago Auto Show.

Three student finalists will be selected and they will work virtually with an Emmy Award-winning director to transform their ideas into finished TV public service spots. The public will then be invited to cast votes via the Chicago Auto Show Facebook page to select the winner, who will receive a $2,000 prize. The winning spot will air on the nationally-syndicated TV show "Teen Kids News" on more than 160 TV stations nationwide. The first runner-up will receive $1,000 and the second runner-up gets $500.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that speed is a factor in 26 percent of all fatal traffic crashes.

"Speeding results in thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of injuries every year," said NRSF Director of Operations Michelle Anderson. "The Drive Safe Chicago Contest involves young people to create impactful messages to their peers, and to all drivers, that speeding can have much more serious consequences than getting a ticket."

Teens who live in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Iowa are invited to enter by sending a script for a TV PSA that reminds people of the dangers of speeding. Entries must be received by Dec. 21, 2020.

"Young people can help change behavior by spreading the message to their peers and their communities that speeding is a major risk to everyone on the road including drivers, passengers and pedestrians" said CATA Chairman Kevin Keefe.

Information about speeding and the Drive Safe Chicago Contest, including contest rules and entry form, can be accessed at https:// www.nrsf.org/contests/drive-safe-chicago.

The National Road Safety Foundation, Inc., a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization founded nearly 60 years ago, produces traffic safety programs on distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving, driver proficiency, pedestrian safety and a host of other safety issues. It distributes the programs free of charge to schools, police and traffic safety advocates, community groups and individuals. It also sponsors contests to engage teens in promoting safe driving to their peers and in their communities. For more information or to download free programs, visit www.nrsf.org or www.teenlane.org.

Media Contact: David Reich (914) 325-9997 david@nrsf.org

