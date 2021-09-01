Drive In-Style With Pennywise, Beetlejuice And The Sandworm

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Buddy™, an inflatable passenger perfect for any ride-along, is back for the 2021 Halloween season with new Warner Bros.

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Buddy™, an inflatable passenger perfect for any ride-along, is back for the 2021 Halloween season with new Warner Bros. characters available at Walmart.

Gemmy Industries' Airblown® Inflatable Car Buddy™ self-inflates in seconds and lights up with a bright, energy-efficient LED. It includes a 12V plug-in adapter and fits securely in the passenger seat.

This year's chilling collection includes Walmart exclusives:

Stylized Pennywise inspired by the film IT: Chapter 2

Stylized Beetlejuice from the film Beetlejuice

The Seasons Inflatables exclusive:

The Sandworm from the film Beetlejuice

There are also traditional Halloween characters available at Seasons Inflatables and Big Lots:

Witch

Reaper

"Car Buddy allows decorators to celebrate on the go, wherever you go," said Vice President of Licensing at Gemmy, Kim Richeson. "It's not only fun for the driver, but it's also exciting for everyone to see."

This year, The Halloween Car Buddy™ collection (MSRP $19.97 - $39.99) is available at Walmart, Seasons Inflatables, and Big Lots. For more information, visit www.gemmy.com.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatables and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, part of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

BEETLEJUICE and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s21)

IT CHAPTER TWO and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s21)

SOURCE Gemmy Industries