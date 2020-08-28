DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The "Drip Irrigation Market by Component, Emitter/Dripper Type, Application, Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The drip irrigation market is estimated at USD 5.5 billion in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8%, to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2025.

The growth of the drip irrigation market is driven factors such as government initiatives, water conservation activities, enhancement of production, and decrease in production cost. This market is also driven by factors such as population growth, increasing withdrawal of water for agriculture, limited land resources, unpredictable rainfall patterns, and demand for biofuel in developing countries.

The drip tube/drip line component led the market with the largest share in 2020.

Based on component, the drip irrigation market is classified into emitters/drippers, pressure pumps, drip tubes/drip lines, valves, filters, fittings & accessories. The drip tube is a crucial part of the drip irrigation process. Often manufactured out of polyethylene, the tubing is responsible for transporting water from the source to the plants where the water is released by emitters and drip lines. Large scale drip tubes employ main lines that lead to several control valves located at different areas of a farm. Drip lines are drip tubes with pre-installed emitters that direct the flow of water to plants without the need for additional emitters. The emitters are molded into the tubing wall at regular intervals, and all that is visible on the outside is a hole for the water to flow out.

Surface drip irrigation holds the dominant market share in the application segment in the drip irrigation market.

Based on the application, the surface segment is expected to hold the largest market share between 2020 and 2025. Surface equipment is often made of polyethylene and is perceived as a temporary solution as the dripline is retrieved and recycled yearly. The submains can be permanent or temporary. These systems are used typically on high-value crops due to the yearly expense on new dripline and the labor for installation. Surface drip systems are adopted either as a full scale mainline or drip tape, which is folded for reuse. The installation costs for surface systems are lesser than that of subsurface systems. Surface drip irrigation equipment is widely used to irrigate perennial crops (trees and vines) and annual row crops. However, the design and management of irrigation equipment for these types of crops are different as compared to other row crops.

High growth is projected in the Asia Pacific drip irrigation market.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study due to the strong potential for precision irrigation systems through the technological upgrade of current systems and components. The focus of agriculture has shifted from traditional crops to more commercial crops. Due to these changes, irrigation facilities are expected to modernize their irrigation management and preferably their infrastructure. Drip irrigation has become an essential aspect as commercial crops are sensitive to the amount of water required and the time taken for its delivery.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Opportunities in the Market4.2 Market, by Crop Type and Region4.3 Asia Pacific: Drip Irrigation Market, by Application & Country4.4 Drip Irrigation Market, by Crop Type4.5 Drip Irrigation Market Share, by Key Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators5.2.1 Increasing Population Density5.2.2 Distribution and Availability of Water for Irrigation5.2.2.1 Rates of Water Withdrawal5.2.2.2 Area Under Irrigation5.3 Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers5.3.1.1 Government Programs and Subsidies Driving Acceptance of Drip Irrigation Systems5.3.1.2 Efficiency in the Use of Water in Drought-Prone Areas5.3.1.3 Cost Efficiency in Agricultural Production5.3.1.4 Enhanced Crop Yields5.3.2 Restraints5.3.2.1 High Initial Cost of Large-Scale Drip Irrigation Systems5.3.2.2 High Cost of System Maintenance5.3.3 Opportunities5.3.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Precision Agriculture and Sustainable Practices5.3.3.2 Advancements in Technological Capabilities of Drip Irrigation Systems5.3.4 Challenges5.3.4.1 Environmental Degradation of Equipment, Resulting in Additional Costs for Clean-Up and Disposal5.3.4.2 Soil Salinity Hazards and Bio Clogging in Drip Irrigation Systems5.3.5 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Drip Irrigation Industry5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.5 Market Ecosystem5.6 Patent Analysis5.7 Regulatory Framework5.7.1 US5.7.2 India5.7.2.1 Quality Specifications for Laterals 6 Drip Irrigation Market, by Crop Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Field Crops6.2.1 Increasing Concerns Over Water Scarcity Problems for Field Crops Fuel the Demand for Drip Irrigation Systems Among Farmers6.3 Fruits & Nuts6.3.1 High Profit Margins and Increasing Export Demand for Fruits & Nuts Increased Adoption of Drip Irrigation6.4 Vegetable Crops6.4.1 Improved Yields and High Rates of Agricultural Efficiency Drive the Demand for Drip Irrigation of Vegetable Crops6.5 Other Crops6.6 COVID-19 Impact on Crop Types 7 Drip Irrigation Market, by Component7.1 Introduction7.2 Emitters/Drippers7.2.1 Government Subsidies and Demand for Low-Cost Emitters Drive Demand in Asia Pacific7.3 Pressure Pumps7.3.1 Large Farm Sizes and Increasing Adoption of Pressure Compensated Systems Supplement the Segment Growth in North America 947.4 Drip Tubes/Drip Lines7.4.1 Innovative Sustainable Materials and Easy Installation Aid the Growth of Drip Tubes/Drip Lines in Asia Pacific7.5 Valves7.5.1 Increasing Sales Volume of Drip Kits Among Small Farmers in Asia Pacific Support the Growth of Valve Components 967.6 Filters7.6.1 Filter Solutions are Sought to Overcome Poor Water Quality and the Increasing Risks of Clogging in Subsurface Systems7.7 Fittings & Accessories7.7.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Higher Irrigation System Control Bolster Demand in Asia Pacific 8 Drip Irrigation Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Surface Application8.2.1 Low Costs of Installation and Maintenance Leads to an Increasing Demand for Surface Drip Irrigation Systems8.3 Subsurface Application8.3.1 Advancements in Fertigation and Inline Emitter Technologies to Drive the Growth of the Subsurface Segment 9 Drip Irrigation Market, by Emitter/Dripper Type9.1 Introduction9.2 Inline Emitters9.2.1 Improved Efficiency and Fertigation Compatibility Drive Demand for Inline Emitters9.3 Online Emitters9.3.1 Online Emitters Witness High Adoption Rates Among Small Farmers Seeking Cost-Effective Irrigation Solutions 10 Drip Irrigation Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 Asia Pacific10.5 Rest of the World 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Tier I & II Companies11.2.1 Visionary Leaders11.2.2 Innovators11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators11.2.4 Emerging Companies11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio11.4 Business Strategy Excellence11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Tier IIi Companies11.5.1 Progressive Companies11.5.2 Starting Blocks11.5.3 Responsive Companies11.5.4 Dynamic Companies11.6 Competitive Benchmarking11.6.1 Strength of Product Portfolio11.6.2 Business Strategy Excellence11.7 Market Share of Key Players, 201911.8 Competitive Scenario11.8.1 New Product Launches11.8.2 Expansions11.8.3 Mergers & Acquisitions11.8.4 Agreements, Collaborations, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures 12 Company Profiles12.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.12.2 Lindsay Corporation12.3 The Toro Company12.4 Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.12.5 Hunter Industries Inc.12.6 Netafim Ltd.12.7 Rain Bird Corporation12.8 Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd.12.9 Elgo Irrigation Ltd.12.10 Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp. Ltd.12.11 Antelco Pty Ltd.12.12 Mahindra Epc Ltd.12.13 Microjet Irrigation Systems12.14 Alkhorayef Group12.15 Metzer Group12.16 Grupo Chamartin S.A.12.17 Sistema Azud S.A.12.18 Dripworks Inc.12.19 Irritec S.P.A12.20 Golden Key Middle East12.21 KSNM Drip12.22 Metro Irrigation12.23 Raindrip, Inc12.24 Agrodrip S.A.12.25 Irrigation Direct Canada 13 Adjacent & Related Markets

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bf5evv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drip-irrigation-market-by-component-emitterdripper-type-application-crop-type-and-region---global-forecast-to-2025-301120415.html

SOURCE Research and Markets