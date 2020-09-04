Dril-Quip, Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

HOUSTON, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) - Get Report today announced its participation in an upcoming investor conference. Blake T. DeBerry, Chief Executive Officer, and Raj Kumar, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2020 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 9:05 a.m. EDT. Mr. DeBerry and Mr. Kumar will also host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of the fireside chat at the Barclays conference and presentation slides will be accessible on the Company's website at www.dril-quip.com by visiting the Investors section. Listeners in the live webcast are encouraged to log-on 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the webcast.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered drilling and production equipment for use onshore and offshore, which is particularly well suited for use in deep water, harsh environments and severe service applications.

