Dried Apricots Market Projections 2020-2025 With Profiles Of Major Players Fruits Of Turkey, ApricotKing, Sun-Maid Growers Of California, Purcell Mountain Farms, And Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dried Apricots Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Dried Apricots Market projected to register a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period

Apricots have several health benefits including antioxidant properties and are proven to boost eye, skin and gut health, in addition to being high in potassium content.

Dried apricots are traded internationally in large quantities. Turkey is the largest producer and exporter of apricots. The country produced 985,000 metric ton of apricots in the year 2017 and exported 94,999 metric ton of dried apricots worth USD 266.9 million in the year 2017.

There is increasing preference for organic dried apricots, especially among consumers in North America and Europe and the organic segment is projected to register a faster grtowth rate, compared to the conventional segment over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Key Market Trends Increasing Demand for Organic Dried Apricots

Apricots are one of the least produced stone fruits and hence is considered a niche product. The global demand for organic apricots is constantly increasing. Consumers globally are looking for sustainable consumption and are looking for pesticide residue-free produce, especially when it comes to directly consumed food products. Certified organic apricots follow a different value chain compared to conventional apricots and organic apricots are directly sourced by processors from farms.Dried organic apricots are also increasingly consumed off-season. While the trade of fresh apricots peaks during summer and slack during winter months because of the seasonality of production, dried apricots have consistent demand over the year. The largest market globally for organic dried apricots is the United States. Europe Leading the Global Market Europe leads the global consumption of dried apricots. Apricots are produced extensively in Eastern Europe with production in the region standing at 245,000 metric ton in 2018. The international trade within Europe flows from Eastern Europe to Western Europe. The United Kingdom and France were the largest importers of dried apricots in Europe with imports worth USD 29.7 million and USD 28.3 million, respectively. Turkey dominated the export of dried apricots to these regions. Russia is the fastest-growing import market for dried apricots in the region with the country registering a CAGR of 3.4% over the period 2007 to 2018.

Competitive LandscapeThe global dried apricots market is highly fragmented with multiple local players in the regions of production and processing. Manufacturers are increasingly looking at new channels for marketing the products and online channels present a good opportunity for new entrants to garner market shares.

