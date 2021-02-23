DRI Healthcare Trust Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Behzad Khosrowshahi, Chief Executive Officer, DRI Healthcare Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: DHT.U) (TSX: DHT.UN), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the Trust's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

DRI Healthcare Trust provides unitholders with differentiated exposure to the anticipated growth in the global pharmaceuticals and biotechnology markets. The Trust's business model is focused on managing and growing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties with the aim to deliver attractive growth in cash royalty receipts over the long term. DRI Healthcare Trust is an unincorporated open-ended trust governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, externally managed by its manager, DRI Capital Inc. www.drihealthcare.com

Date: Tuesday, February 23, 2021Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

