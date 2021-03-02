DreamMaker Named #1 Home Services Franchise For 2021

WACO, Texas, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, with its "Code of Values" emphasizing service, honesty and integrity, has been named the 2021 Top Home Services Franchise in franchisee satisfaction by Franchise Business Review.

Each year, the leading franchise market research firm Franchise Business Review ranks the 200 best franchise opportunities based on results of an independent survey of franchise business owners.

DreamMaker was among over 300 franchise brands, representing more than 28,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research.

Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction in critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, marketing, technology, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"This is a tremendous honor for our organization," says President and Chief Stewarding Officer Doug Dwyer. "Our business systems haven't been built overnight. It is to the credit of our corporate team and franchisees. Together, they have elevated our systems to where they are today, enabling our franchisees to grow their businesses and deliver an excellent remodeling experience."

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen is the nation's premier kitchen, bath and interior remodeling franchise opportunity. The company requires that all franchise owners and their employees adhere to the company's "Code of Values," which emphasizes respect, integrity and staying focused on delivering the clients' remodeling dream.

"Our franchisees understand how big of a decision remodeling kitchens and baths is for homeowners," adds Dwyer. "They guide clients through the remodeling process from design to completion so homeowners feel comfortable and informed every step of the way. It is a simple process with constant communication managed all by one company; this is how we try to deliver on providing a remodeling dream."

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises.

For 20 years, DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen has strived to deliver excellent customer service through kitchen, bath and interior remodeling. DreamMaker's focus is honesty - to treat people with respect and integrity. Over the last two decades, this focus has earned the company a 96% recommendation rate on Guild Quality from customers submitted by its franchisees. DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen has been named among the 2020 Top 10 National Design/Build Remodelers in the nation by Remodeling Magazine and Qualified Remodeler Magazine and has been rated as a Top 50 Franchise brand in Franchisee Satisfaction by Franchise Business Review seven years in a row. Franchise Business Review also recognized DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen in 2020 as a Top Franchise for Innovation and a Top Franchise for Culture. Based in Waco, Texas, DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen has 36 independently owned and locally operated franchises in 26 states. Learn more about DreamMaker at DreamMakerFranchise.com.

