Dream Exchange, New Stock Exchange Opens Access To Financial Freedom

CHICAGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent statement, Dream Exchange CEO, Joe Cecala, announced his intention to democratize finance and open access to financial freedom, showing a dedication to the integrity of free, fair, and open markets.

Dream Exchange, the first black-owned stock exchange in formation, is leading the main street movement to increase access to the U.S. equity marketplace.

Mr. Cecala stated, " Addressing this problem really exists by allowing the general population, the American public, to trade stocks in a free and open market system and make self-determined investment decisions. If you want to sell, you sell, if you want to buy, you buy." Cecala goes on to say, "Once that happens, there will be a significant increase in ownership throughout all people of our society. This phenomenon is the future."

Recently, Dream Exchange announced its strategic hire of Bruce Trask as Chief Technology Officer. Trask, a former senior architect at the NASDAQ, stated, " The Dream Exchange is leveling the playing field in the capital market and adding opportunities previously inaccessible to many. Small and medium-sized enterprises are not "small "and "medium-sized to the people who own and work there. On the contrary, they are huge and are everything for them. As such, they deserve full access to the same capital market structure and dynamics as all businesses."

To find out more about how Dream Exchange is helping achieve financial freedom on a large scale, register for their upcoming webinar this Thursday, July 1st at 3 PM EST featuring both Founder and CEO, Joe Cecala new CTO, Bruce Trask.

