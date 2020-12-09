CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the SBA (2019) there are 30.7 million small businesses in the U.S. however, nearly one-third are not currently operating. One of the biggest challenges they face is access to capital which is killing such businesses that might otherwise survive. Raising capital and planning an exit are some of the most difficult things small business owners have to confront.

So, what if there was a simple, compliant, turnkey marketplace to get liquidity and raise capital to help them?

Join this informative live webinar on Tuesday 15 December at 3pm ET with Dream Exchange Founder and CEO, Joe Cecala. Find out what is happening in the small-cap marketplace while the large public markets are soaring. Discover the characteristics of a small public company and how you can prepare to become one. And find out what new industry is being created to bolster small IPOs and bring access to liquidity.

Mr. Cecala said: "It's absolutely the paradigm shift needed for small business in America today in order to bring timely access to liquidity."

Media Contact

Jane Hayton 260971@email4pr.com Dream Exchange (312) 465-7912

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dream-exchange-announces-what-characteristics-are-vital-to-become-a-small-public-company-301189154.html

SOURCE Dream Exchange