Dreadrock Releases New Video "You Can Be Whatever"

CHICAGO, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreadrock has been teasing the release of the music video for the song "You Can Be Whatever" off his latest album Rocket Power 2 for the past couple of days on social media and it's finally out! You Can Be Whatever is one of the ten tracks on Dreadrock's album RocketPower2 launched on December 4 th ,2020.

Dreadrock release new video You can be whatever

Check it out 'You Can Be Whatever' music video here: https://bit.ly/2Ky2V4v

You Can Be Whatever brings a mix of flow with banging hooks bringing back drill sound to Dreadrock's beat.

RocketPower2 Song links: https://songwhip.com/dreadrock/rocketpower2

SOURCE Dreadrock