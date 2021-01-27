DrayNow & CoreFund Capital Announce Partnership

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DrayNow, the first real-time intermodal marketplace, and CoreFund Capital, a premier full-service freight bill factoring company, are excited to announce a new marketing partnership.

Two things are constantly on the mind of a truck driver: where can I find freight, and how do I get paid? This partnership aims to provide the best solutions to these questions for truckers everywhere.

Through this agreement, DrayNow and CoreFund Capital will promote the core competencies of each company to their respective customer bases. With each companies' customers being truck drivers, both services go hand-in-hand with one another. DrayNow carriers can utilize CoreFund Capital as a quality factoring partner while CoreFund clients can sign up for DrayNow's hassle-free freight marketplace.

"We're very happy to work on this cross-promotion initiative with CoreFund Capital and have already found a great partner in them," says Evan Noll, Director of Marketing for DrayNow. Both companies provide the utmost transparency and flexibility in their services and will continue to highlight this to the benefit of all truck drivers.

About DrayNow & CoreFund Capital

DrayNow is the first real-time marketplace for matching intermodal freight with truck drivers. Led by industry veterans, the company is rapidly disrupting the logistics industry by solving the first and last mile problem, starting with the intermodal freight segment. In the marketplace model, brokers connect their freight with motor carriers, a previously untapped source of capacity for intermodal. This provides a frictionless way to get truck capacity from drivers. Carriers get the flexibility of choosing their own loads and hauling locally to make money and get home every night. Real-time tracking, transparent pricing and instant documentation among other things make the DrayNow platform the easiest way to move intermodal.

CoreFund Capital is the premier full-service freight bill factoring company in the USA. CoreFund was founded by industry veterans with the sole mission of making factoring easier and more transparent to truckers and the transportation industry. Another core objective was to offer the first all-inclusive fee program allowing clients clear insight into their factoring fees. CoreFund is the only factoring company that has truly shaped their services, operations, and technology to fulfill their clients' needs. They are flexible and progressive in their approach to provide the absolute best service, whether their client has one or 1,000 trucks. You can expect full transparency, professionalism, and decades of combined industry experience when you trust your factoring to CoreFund!

Learn more about each company on DrayNow.com and CoreFundCapital.com.

Media Contact:

DrayNow Evan Noll - Director of MarketingEmail: enoll@draynow.com

CoreFund Capital Nicolette Cohen - Marketing Administrator nicolette@corefundcapital.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/draynow--corefund-capital-announce-partnership-301216348.html

SOURCE DrayNow, Inc.