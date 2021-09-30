Dramatic Film Depiction Of Guitarist Jeff Golub's Struggle With PSP To Premiere In New York Oct. 6

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new film Train Keeps a Rolling, which dramatically documents the musical achievements and final years of the great jazz, blues, and rock guitarist Jeff Golub when he was battling progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), will have its premiere in New York City on October 6. It will be released on major streaming platforms later this year.

The event is sponsored by CurePSP, the foundation for prime of life neurodegeneration, which provided seed funding for the production. Proceeds from the event will support CurePSP's programs in patient and family support, education, and research.

The documentary marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Kyle I. Kelley, who was assisted by film editor Philip Shane. Its score was composed by Stephen Gaboury, a longtime friend and collaborator with Golub. Kelley filmed Golub as he faced loss of sight at the age of 56 and captured him with his wife, Audrey, and teenage sons, Chris and Matthew, in their most intimate and revealing moments. Golub struggles to continue to perform as he is increasingly debilitated with devastating symptoms from his yet-undiagnosed disease. His definitive diagnosis came only months before his death Jan. 1, 2015.

For Kelley, what began as a single-day shoot became a project of almost a decade. Kelley said, "It was originally meant to be a short film that would highlight Jeff's resilience and perseverance in the face of his sudden loss of sight at 56 years old. As his symptoms progressed, I continued interviewing and filming until his death, capturing his brilliance as a musician, his wry sense of humor, his love for his family, and his valiant struggle against the depredations of what would eventually be diagnosed as PSP."

Golub is known for his work as a sideman and session player with musicians like Rod Stewart, Billy Squier, Tina Turner, Peter Wolf, Vanessa Williams, and Bill Evans. He also recorded 11 solo albums beginning with Unspoken Words in 1988, the same year he joined Stewart's band as lead guitarist. Golub told the magazine Rolling Stone, "To me, there's only two kinds of music: the kind that's from the heart and the kind that's not. Regardless of the style or genre, music is either real or it's not real. I like any kind of music that's from the heart, and that's the kind that I try to make."

The premiere will be held at New York's City Winery Oct. 6. Event details and registration are online at psp.org/event/golub.

About CurePSP

CurePSP is the nonprofit advocacy organization focused on progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD), multiple system atrophy (MSA), and other prime of life neurodegenerative diseases, a spectrum of fatal brain disorders that often strike during a person's most productive and rewarding years. Currently, there is no effective treatment or cure for these diseases, which affect more than 150,000 people in the U.S. alone. Since it was founded in 1990, CurePSP has funded nearly 200 research studies and is the leading source of information and support for patients and their families, other caregivers, researchers and doctors, and allied healthcare professionals. CurePSP is based in New York City. Please visit www.curepsp.org for more information.

