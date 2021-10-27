DRAKKAR Aerospace & Ground Transportation And Argo Aviation Group Announce A Joint Venture Providing Mobile Repair Services Across The Americas

MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - DRAKKAR Aerospace & Ground Transportation, a Canadian based company, and Argo Aviation Group, a company formed in Germany, are tremendously proud to announce the creation of a joint venture providing mobile repair services dedicated to the Americas under a new entity called Argo MRT Americas Inc.

Argo MRT Americas Inc. will be offering industry leading mobile repair services to OEM's, Operators, Maintenance Repair & Overhaul and Lessors across the Americas with a remarkable and enviable network access in Europe, as well as in Asia in the near future, through the well-established sister companies under ARGO MRT ( www.argomrt.com).

Argo MRT Americas Inc.'s principal focus for the upcoming months is on mobile repair services and will, by the end of 2022, offer inspection services including non-destructive testing (NDT), borescope and aircraft physical/record inspections. Within a four (4) hour timeframe, all customers will benefit from an estimate, ensuring a prompt deployment of a team of specialists in a period of twenty-four (24) hours. These services will be provided 24/7, 365 days of the year. This process has been established under Argo MRT's philosophy and will therefore, apply to Argo MRT Americas Inc. as well.

Included with its certifications, global network, quality work and reliable teams, Argo MRT Americas Inc. is going to deploy an advanced digital platform, accessible at all times by its customers, to track real-time progress of a given task and ensure proper documentation and traceability as requested by the authorities. This internal tool is extremely advantageous and will be securely deployed as it has already been tested and fully operational in Europe under Argo MRT.

Argo MRT Americas Inc.'s American headquarters will be based in Montreal, Quebec, and is already opening up its first (1 st) satellite office in the greater Toronto area. The company's intention is to regroup a talented workforce of more than fifty (50) specialists within the next thirty-six (36) months.

"This announcement is thrilling as we have been looking to add such services to our ecosystem for some time now. Although launching during the pandemic may seem audacious, we believe it is the perfect timing to offer our mobile repair services to support customers, OEM's, Operators, MROs and Lessors to get aircraft flying back in the sky again, " said Benoit Hudon, President and CEO, DRAKKAR Aerospace & Ground Transportation.

" The joint venture is an exciting moment for the Argo Group as well as for our existing and future customers. We look forward to combining our expertise to further enhance our business offerings and service capabilities. This relationship delivers on our customer-focused commitment to provide our world-class repair and inspection services to the Americas." said Adam Dowling, COO, Argo Group.

″ The creation of Argo MRT Americas strengthens an ecosystem that is already well underway in the recovery. It also creates future jobs for our next generation. Definitely, by bringing together the key players in the sector and creating new opportunities for our talents, we are making sure that Quebec becomes a territory conducive to innovation and maintains its position as a leader in aerospace," said Suzanne Benoît, President of Aéro Montréal.

" Ontario Aerospace Council welcomes the creation of Argo MRT Americas Inc. The launch confirms, once again, the talent and strong skill sets in the region to provide enhanced aerospace solutions while demonstrating the commitment of key players to our industry. This announcement strengthens the aerospace community and enhances the level of services available." - Moira Harvey, Executive Director, Ontario Aerospace Council.

About DRAKKAR Aerospace & Ground Transportation

DRAKKAR Aerospace & Ground Transportation, is a first-class outsourcer and a partner of choice. The company's all-encompassing abilities to provide turnkey services to the aerospace, transportation, defence, naval, and energy sectors reach far and wide. Its extensive expertise in Industrialisation and Production, Warehousing and Logistics, MRO and Cabin Integration, and Recruitment and Placement are all made possible with the support of an ecosystem of seven (7) industry differentiators, AAA Canada, AAA USA, AAA Mexico, Avianor, DRAKKAR Talent, NSE Technical & Logistics Services and now Argo MRT Americas Inc.

About Argo Aviation Group

Argo Aviation Group is an association of aviation industry specialists that services Aviation, Defence, and Space industries across the full product life cycle from Design, production and aftermarket. The group's operating businesses specialise in Training, Software development, Recruitment services and Maintenance, inspection and repair solutions. Our global presence with offices in Europe, Asia, North and South America allows for the quick deployment of talent supported with local knowledge and capability to support our customers assets across Air, Land and Sea.

