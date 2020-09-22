Drake's Introduces Alpine Yodels

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drake's ® Alpine Yodels are moist, yellow cake, rolled around classic Drake's crème and dipped in delicious white icing.

"We're excited about this new companion to classic Drake's Yodels which were introduced in 1962," said Chip Stenberg, Drake's Associate Brand Manager. "We conducted extensive research and found that sometimes Drake's consumers want yellow cake. Who knew? Alpine Yodels are perfect for those occasions."

Drake's Alpine Yodels will be available in supermarkets, supercenters, value retailers and convenience stores throughout the Eastern U.S. A product locator search function will be available to consumers at drakescake.co m .

As with all Drake's products, Alpine Yodels are certified kosher by the Orthodox Union. Consumers can look for the circled-U symbol (hechsher) on the cartons.

ABOUT THE DRAKE'S BRAND

McKee Foods' Drake's brand is the cake bakery pioneer founded in New York City in 1896. By the early 1900's, Drake's ® gained a passionate following across the Northeast that continues today. With a heritage in quality baking, Drake's is known for popular varieties including Devil Dogs ® , Ring Dings ® , Coffee Cakes, Funny Bones ® , Yankee Doodles ® and Yodels ® cakes. Visit drakescake.com for more information or follow Drake's on Facebook and Twitter .

