DRAIVER Deepens Partnership With Uber For Business, Offering Automotive Industry Software Companies A Comprehensive Mobility Solution

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DRAIVER today announced a deeper partnership with Uber for Business, with direct benefits for automotive industry clients. The announcement opens a gateway for the entire automotive industry to a comprehensive mobility solution. Any business that needs to move vehicles, people, or parts from one location to another efficiently can now do so by utilizing DRAIVER 's logistics platform and its industry-first integration with Uber for Business.

"The partnership gives automotive software companies the ability to offer both vehicle logistics and personal mobility."

DRAIVER is a foundational API partner with Uber for Business, and this deeper API integration now extends to Uber Vouchers, enabling a business to cover part or all of the cost of rides with Uber for their customers and employees. DRAIVER also plans to expand its offering with Uber for Business to include Uber Direct, a solution that helps businesses meet increased customer demand for parts and package delivery. Most importantly, the enhanced partnership gives automotive software companies of any size the ability to tap into this unified platform to extend their own offering to include both vehicle logistics and personal mobility via API integration.

"This partnership with Uber for Business allows any company that sells, services, or rents vehicles to move vehicles, customers and employees where they need to be, when they need to be there," said Zarif Haque, founder and CEO of DRAIVER. "The combination of our patented logistics software platform with Uber for Business 'world-leading mobility platform unlocks incredible value for the entire industry."

"Uber for Business is proud to bring the best of Uber 's innovations to more than 150,000 organizations around the world," said Christopher Howard, Global Head of Channel Partnerships at Uber for Business. "With DRAIVER, we look forward to bringing enhanced functionality to our partnership and opening up exciting new opportunities for mobility, cost savings, and flexible logistics capacity for the automotive industry. Across all of Uber for Business 'solutions, our goal is to help companies tackle some of the biggest business challenges they face."

About DRAIVER

DRAIVER pioneered the best-in-class AI logistics software combined with a national vetted and insured driver marketplace. DRAIVER services cover over 61 cities across the US and has expanded operations to Mexico in 2021, with expansion to Latin America planned in 2022. Clients range from Multi-National Fleet and Rental Companies, OEMs, Large Automotive Groups, and single location businesses. https://www.draiver.com

