Drainage Bottles Market Size Worth $704.3 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drainage bottles market size is anticipated to reach USD 704.3 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing incidence of accidents, increasing prevalence of diseases such as uremia and cardiovascular disease, and rising number of thoracic surgeries are driving the market.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

On the basis of application, the chest drainage segment dominated the market with a share of 26.0% in 2020, owing to the high adoption of drainage bottles during cardiovascular procedures and outbreak of COVID-19

Based on end use, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market with a share of 63.0% in 2020. The segment growth is majorly driven by the increasing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 30.07% in 2020, owing to the presence of a large patient pool along with the rising aging population.

Read 110 page market research report, " Drainage Bottles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Accel Evacuated, Urostomy/Urinary), By End Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare, Nursing Facilities), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028 ", by Grand View Research

Drainage bottles are used in surgeries such as thoracic surgery, and in the treatment of wounds. Thus, the increasing prevalence of wounds and rising number of accidents are a few factors increasing the demand for drainage bottles. For instance, as per the National Health Portal, in India, approximately 7 million people suffer from a type of burn injury every year. In addition, as per CDC, every year approximately 1.35 million people are killed in road accidents across the globe. Furthermore, around 20-50 million people suffer non-fatal injuries resulting in long-term disabilities.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for drainage bottles has increased due to the increased number of hospital admissions of people suffering from COVID-19. The increasing prevalence of COVID has also resulted in other diseases such as pneumonia, which do require chest drainage for treatment, thus, increasing the demand for drainage bottles.

Grand View Research has segmented the global drainage bottles market on the basis of application, end use, and region:

Drainage Bottles Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Chest Drainage



Accel evacuated



Peritoneal Drainage



Urostomy/urinary



Wound drainage



Others

Drainage Bottles End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals & clinics



Homecare



Nursing facilities



Others

Drainage Bottles Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Drainage Bottles Market

PAHSCO

PFM Medical, Inc.

Lily Medical Corporation

Hospitech

MEDINORM Medizintechnik GmbH

Jigsaw Medical, LLC

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Sterimed Group

Rocket Medical plc.

