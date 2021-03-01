Dragonfly Biosciences Acquires Premium Extraction Services

LONDON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Biosciences, manufacturers of DragonflyCBD oil has acquired full ownership of Premium Extraction Services Limited - a large scale state of the art ethanol extraction facility. As a result of the acquisition, Dragonfly Biosciences will be able to enable the large-scale delivery of over 1000kg of CBD per month, in comparison to other extraction facilities which can deliver on average around 50kg per month. This acquisition adds to Dragonfly Bioscience's expanding portfolio and reinforces its trusted and leading position in the CBD market.

Transparency, quality, safety and the seed to shelf strategy are at the very heart of Dragonfly Biosciences, and the full ownership of the ethanol extraction plant adds yet another level to this. The expansion will enable Dragonfly Biosciences to deliver bespoke CBD Distillate and CBD isolate in significant quantities.

Regan Saveall, Chief Executive at Dragonfly Biosciences - www.dragonflycbd.com - says:"The acquisition of the Premium Extraction Services Company is a significant step forward for Dragonfly Biosciences and importantly our range of CBD products. We are committed to innovation and investment, and already have our own vertical integrated supply chain, which allows us to provide high-quality CBD products, all of which are compliant with all regulatory status.

"The extraction facility will enable us to control and produce even more first-class CBD on a much larger scale. This will support the demand for our current products and allow us to explore different types of CBD offerings. There are only a handful of large-scale fully permitted facilities in the EU, so this is really exciting for us.

"By investing as a company, we can ensure our CBD brand is as always safe, legal and best in class when it comes to quality and consumer transparency."

The Dragonfly Bioscience extraction plant is based in Romania close to the Bulgarian border and fields where Dragonfly Bioscience has 650 hectares of organically certified land. The extraction facility is built to EU-GMP standard, will full accreditation status in progress.

About DragonflyCBD

Dragonfly CBD can be found at a variety of reputable stockists on the UK high street including Boots, Tesco, Sainsbury'sand in pharmacies where professional advice may be sought on appropriate use of the product. Dragonfly is available in two ranges - narrow spectrum and broad spectrum - and in a range of strengths to take by mouth. Vitamin D is included in some oral preparation to facilitate consumers obtaining the UK government recommended daily dose of this essential vitamin. Dragonfly also produces a CBD skin care range. www.dragonflycbd.com

