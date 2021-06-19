DRAFTKINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating DraftKings, Inc. On Behalf Of DraftKings Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against DraftKings, Inc. (DKNG) - Get Report on behalf of DraftKings stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether DraftKings has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

Hindenburg Research ("Hindenburg") published a report on June 15, 2021, addressing DraftKings, alleging that the Company's merger with SBTech exposed DraftKings to dealings in black-market gaming. Their report cited "conversations with multiple former employees, a review of SEC and international filings, and inspection of back-end infrastructure at illicit international gaming websites," and alleged that SBTech has a long and ongoing record of operating in black markets, estimating that 50% of SBTech's revenue is from markets where gambling is banned.

On June 15, 2021, DraftKings' stock price fell $2.11 per share, or 4.17%, following publication of the Hindenburg Report, to close at $48.51 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DraftKings shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210619005122/en/