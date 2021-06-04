Draft Environmental Impact Report For Plan Bay Area 2050 Released; Public Invited To Comment By July 20

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) today released for public review the Draft Environmental Impact Report (Draft EIR) for Plan Bay Area 2050, the...

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) today released for public review the Draft Environmental Impact Report (Draft EIR) for Plan Bay Area 2050, the region's long-range plan that outlines 35 integrated strategies across four key issues — housing, the economy, transportation, and the environment — to make the Bay Area more equitable for all residents and more resilient in the face of unexpected challenges. Public comment on this document is open from June 4, 2021, to July 20, 2021.

The Draft EIR has been prepared in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act to analyze and disclose the potentially adverse significant impacts associated with implementation of the proposed Plan Bay Area 2050. The Draft EIR identifies the potential for significant effects in the following areas: aesthetics and visual resources; agriculture and forestry resources; air quality; biological resources; climate change, greenhouse gases and energy; cultural resources and tribal cultural resources; geology, seismicity and mineral resources; hazards and wildfire; hydrology and water quality; land use, population and housing; noise; public services and recreation; public utilities and facilities; and transportation. Read the Draft EIR online at planbayarea.org/2050-plan/draft-environmental-impact-report.

A Final EIR will be prepared following public review and comment on the Draft EIR. The Final EIR will consist of changes to the Draft EIR and written responses to comments submitted during the comment period on the Draft EIR. MTC and ABAG will consider this information during their deliberations on certification of the Final EIR and adoption of the proposed Plan Bay Area 2050 this fall.

The public is invited to three virtual public hearings, where interested residents can comment on the Draft EIR. The full list of public hearings is below. Participants without internet access can call into the events by dialing (408) 638-0968 or (888) 788-0099 (Toll Free). After calling in, participants will be prompted to enter the Webinar ID and Passcode (listed individually for all events below).

Plan Bay Area 2050: Public Hearing 1 Joint MTC Planning Committee with the ABAG Administrative Committee Friday, June 11 , 9:40 a.m. Hearing 1 Zoom Link Webinar ID: 874 2787 4017A passcode is not required to join this hearing. Plan Bay Area 2050: Public Hearing 2 Tuesday, June 22 , 5:30 p.m. Hearing 2 Zoom Link Webinar ID: 812 0345 4209Passcode: 177176 Plan Bay Area 2050: Public Hearing 3 Wednesday, July 7 , 1:30 p.m. Hearing 3 Zoom Link Webinar ID: 854 5833 8822Passcode: 908706

Members of the public also are encouraged to view the Draft EIR online at planbayarea.org/2050-plan/draft-environmental-impact-report. Written comments will be accepted at the public hearings; via mail to MTC Public Information, Attn: DEIR Comments, 375 Beale Street, Suite 800, San Francisco, CA, 94105; via fax to 415.536.9800; or via email to eircomments@bayareametro.gov.

The comment period for the Draft EIR will close on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 5 p.m.

Questions? Visit PlanBayArea.org, email info@PlanBayArea.org, or call 415.778.6757.

Accessible MeetingsDo you need an interpreter or any other assistance to participate? Please call 415-778-6757. We require at least three working days' notice to accommodate assistance requests. For TDD or hearing impaired, call 711, California Relay Service, or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY), 1-800-735-2922 (voice) and ask to be relayed to 415-778-6700.

您需要口譯員或任何其他幫助才能參加嗎？請致電415-778-6757。我們要求至少提前三個工作日通知，以便滿足您的請求。對於TDD或聽障人士，請致電711，加州中繼服務，或1-800-735-2929(TTY)，1-800-735-2922(語音)，並要求轉接到415-778-6700。

¿Necesita un intérprete o cualquier otra ayuda para participar? Llame al 415-778-6757. Requerimos un aviso de al menos tres días hábiles para atender las solicitudes de asistencia. Para personas con discapacidad auditiva o TDD, llame al 711, California Relay Service, o al 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) o al 1-800-735-2922 (voz) y pida que lo comuniquen al 415-778-6700.

ABAG is the council of governments and the regional planning agency for the 101 cities and towns, and nine counties of the Bay Area. MTC is the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area.

