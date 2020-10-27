Dr. Yael Varnado Gives Tips For Staying Well This Fall On Tips On TV

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted health and lifestyle expert, Dr. Yael Varnado gives advice for fall health and wellness. Dr. V is a practicing physician.

STAYING WELL Taking better care of ourselves can be as easy as swapping out a light bulb. Choosing the right lighting is important as we spend more time inside our homes and in front of screens, especially as we embark on the fall and winter months ahead. Not all LEDs are created equal. Look for the Philips EyeComfort label on the product packaging to know that bulbs meet quality standards and offer lighting that is easy on the eyes. Available in all of the most common light bulb shapes and sizes, Philips EyeComfort LEDs comply with specific criteria, such as flicker, strobe and glare to help provide comfort, whether reading, working or relaxing at home. Learn more about Philips EyeComfort LEDs at Philips.com/eyecomfort.

RECOMMENDATION WHEN SICKTry natural remedies when possible. A great example is to help the body in a natural way is with Boiron's non-drowsy ColdCalm meltaway tablets. They are easy to take at the first sign of a cold to relieve sneezing, runny nose, nasal congestion, and minor sore throat pain. They can be used for everyone ages three and up and unlike conventional medications that mask full-blown symptoms, ColdCalm tablets target specific symptoms at every stage of the common cold. They dissolve quickly under the tongue without water, chewing, or swallowing pills and they will not interact with other medications or supplements. www.coldcalm.com

AVOIDING GETTING SICKGetting enough sleep is very important, one tip for this is SugarBear Sleep gummies. They are vegan, non-habit-forming and free of artificial sweeteners. The berry-flavored, chewable gummies help people fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up feeling refreshed. SugarBear Sleep gummies have melatonin and a proprietary 'Rest Well Blend' that is designed to optimize sleep, with flavors like Lemon Balm Leaf and Passionflower. Also, check out their best-selling SugarBear Hair vitamin flavored with natural berries and essential vitamins to promote healthy hair. SugarBearHair.com.

WELLNESS TIPSAn effective cleanser like CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser is the first step of an anti-acne regimen. It is formulated with 4% benzoyl peroxide to help clear and treat acne and blackheads, plus three essential ceramides to help maintain the skin barrier, allowing skin to heal, while helping to prevent new acne breakouts. This gentle cleanser dissolves dirt and oil without stripping skin of its natural moisture, leaving it feeling soft and comfortable. Acne is one of the most common skin concerns for people of any age and cooler temperatures mean dry skin, and that can trigger a change in the skin barrier. Even wearing masks can cause residue buildup on the face. Following a regular skincare regimen is essential to fighting breakouts. www.CeraVe.com

Fall Health and Wellness with Dr. Yael Varnado

