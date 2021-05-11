Dr. Victoria Veytsman Joins Forbes Business Council

NEW YORK and BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Victoria Veytsman DDS, a celebrity cosmetic dentist with practices in both New York City and Beverly Hills, has joined Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Dr. Veytsman was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Victoria Veytsman into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Dr. Victoria Veytsman has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her and her team reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with some of the most respected local and international leaders. Dr. Veytsman will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"I am really excited about this partnership with Forbes and the opportunity to elevate the understanding and conversation about health, beauty, wellness and business," says Dr. Veytsman.

ABOUT DR. VICTORIA VEYTSMAN AND COSMETIC DENTAL STUDIOSDr. Victoria Veytsman is a highly in demand celebrity cosmetic dentist, entrepreneur and founder of Cosmetic Dental Studios. She was the youngest graduate of her dental school class at New York University. Cosmetic Dental Studios has a focus on all things oral health and beauty. The primary focus of the practice is smile makeovers, dentofacial aesthetics (where harmony is restored to the entire face through the smile), porcelain veneers and anti-aging dentistry. This company is Female founded and run. Bicoastal with locations in both NYC and Beverly Hills, the practices attracts and serves patients from around the globe.

To learn more visit www.veytsmandds.com.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILSForbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

Cosmetic Dental StudiosDr. Victoria Veytsman info@veytsmandds.com212-759-6700

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-victoria-veytsman-joins-forbes-business-council-301289268.html

SOURCE Dr. Victoria Veytsman DDS