Dr. Tre Pennie, Former Candidate For U.S. Congress, Introduces 501(c)3 Organization Called "EARN-IT USA Foundation" To Uplift Underserved Majority-minority Districts Through Education And Training.

DALLAS, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Tre Pennie, former candidate for U.S. Congress in Texas Congressional District 30, formed the EARN-IT USA Foundation www.earnitusa.org to create career opportunities for residents in the 121 underserved majority-minority districts across the United States.

Dr. Pennie stated, "the mission of the EARN-IT USA Foundation is to inspire people to aspire and to reach beyond the bounds of their perceived limitations." He cautioned that for years, people who have never experienced life in the inner-city have tried to counsel underserved communities about their shortcomings without understanding the socioeconomic and cultural influences that impact life in these communities. Conversely, Dr. Pennie provides EARN-IT USA Foundation with the ability to address these issues head-on based on his background, experience, and education.

America was first introduced to the EARN-IT philosophy during the 2020 election when Dr. Pennie ran for Congress. The EARN-IT philosophy sought to address the more than 50 years of failed socioeconomic policies in majority-minority districts that have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. EARN-IT stands for Economic - Academic - Reward - Network - In - Training. It emphasized the importance of the Government supporting public works projects and community initiatives, but placed significant responsibility on corporations and people in the community to earn economic and social rewards based on their efforts. Additionally, in states and municipalities where legal such as California, Colorado, New York, and Washington D.C., EARN-IT sought to facilitate education, training, and business opportunities for those in underserved communities seeking opportunities in the cannabis industry.

With the recent approval of the EARN-IT USA Foundation's 501(c)3 status, the Foundation will play a pivotal role in helping underserved communities achieve by promoting education and trade vocations. The EARN-IT USA Foundation will also challenge access-related issues by creating a nationwide database to help align corporate and government resources, while also networking people into educational and career training opportunities.

