Dr. Temple Grandin And NY State Assembly Member Yuh-Line Niou Headline Free Online Event, "Neurodiversity Rising: Eliminating Bias In Hiring."

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, October 14, Neurodiversity in the Workplace will host an online event, "Neurodiversity Rising: Eliminating Bias in Hiring." Author and advocate, Dr. Temple Grandin and NY State Assembly member Yuh-Line Niou will headline this event, sharing their personal experiences and exploring the importance of inclusion in the workplace and the expansion of a diverse workforce to include the neurodiverse.

Attendees will benefit from an in-depth conversation with an expert panel discussing the meaning and value of neurodiversity at work, how identities of race, gender and sexuality intersect, and ways to eliminate hidden bias in hiring that prevents inclusion. The panel will provide a 360-degree examination of neurodiverse hiring practices, and will include members of the business community, hiring managers, autistic employees, and other thought leaders.

Finn Gardiner, Jayanti Owens and William Gilreath will hold a panel discussion, "Intersectionality and the Future of Neurodiversity Hiring," that will focus on first-hand experiences of neurodivergence and intersectionality, eye-opening research, and ways to identify and avoid bias in talent acquisition.

"For us, this webinar is more than just another event. These issues are of crucial importance as we move forward in a new era of impact for the neurodiversity movement as a whole. We've grown so much over the past few years, but there is still so much work to do to ensure equal opportunity at work," said Joseph Riddle, Director of Neurodiversity in the Workplace.

Those interested can visit the event page to learn more and to register for this free online event. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/neurodiversity-rising-eliminating-bias-from-hiring-tickets-120277919495

About Neurodiversity in the WorkplaceNeurodiversity in the Workplace (NITW) is an initiative that emerged in 2013 based in Philadelphia, PA. Neurodiversity in the Workplace provides companies with guidance regarding how to identify, prepare, and support both autistic candidates and company managers and staff. For more information, visit www.NITW.org

Press ContactMr. Joseph RiddleDirector, Neurodiversity in the Workplace jriddle@nitw.org 215-678-2862

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-temple-grandin-and-ny-state-assembly-member-yuh-line-niou-headline-free-online-event-neurodiversity-rising-eliminating-bias-in-hiring-301145744.html

SOURCE Neurodiversity in the Workplace