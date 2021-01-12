Dr Serkan Aygin Clinic Discusses How COVID-19 Will Impact The Hair Transplant Industry In Turkey

Hair transplant clinics in Turkey have been adversely affected by COVID-19 lockdowns, but the best clinics in Istanbul have worked quickly to achieve a new normal, to keep serving their international clients safely.

ISTANBUL, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turkey is considered one of the best options for several cosmetic treatments, but especially hair transplants. Every year, thousands of medical tourists visit the country in search of different hair transplant procedures- and for a reason. In addition to having well-equipped hospitals and experienced health personnel, the hair transplant in Istanbul, Turkey cost is pretty affordable. In 2019, medical tourism added approximately $ 1 billion (£ 0.74 billion) income to the country's economy. However, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many companies have taken a hit. In the first quarter of 2020, the sector saw a decline of 11.4% in revenues.

Hair Restoration During A Pandemic

The pandemic has, in a way, tested every country's health infrastructure, and Turkey is among the successful ones. Therefore, visitors shouldn't hesitate to visit Turkey for any medical procedures, including hair restoration surgery. The ISHRS, the leading authority on hair loss treatment and restoration, has further stated that hair restoration surgical procedures can proceed safely amid the ongoing pandemic. Of course, to resume operation, hair clinics will have to establish best practices in tandem with the governmental guidelines to protect both their staff and patients from the virus.

Dr Serkan Aygin Clinic, a renowned hair transplantation clinic in Turkey, is well equipped for dealing with the pandemic, as the majority of the protocols are standard with them. Dr Serkan Aygin is a member of the International Society of Dermatology with over 24 years of experience in hair transplantation, and winner of European Awards in Medicine 2019 for Hair Transplantation. Established under his name, Dr Serkan Aygin Clinic has earned its reputation as a centre of innovation in the hair transplant market. Treatment options offered include Sapphire follicular unit extraction FUE, a procedure that involves manual removal of individual hair follicles from the patient's scalp with sapphire blades for minimal side effects.

Below are some of the precautions the clinic is taking to provide the best treatment to their patients:

Screening for COVID by conducting a series of tests, including temperature checks : Patients showing no symptoms are cleared to proceed with their appointment. Those showing signs are advised to consider seeking medical attention through a virtual visit while monitoring their symptoms. The clinic also encourages online consultations for individuals who fall in the high-risk category.

: Patients showing no symptoms are cleared to proceed with their appointment. Those showing signs are advised to consider seeking medical attention through a virtual visit while monitoring their symptoms. The clinic also encourages online consultations for individuals who fall in the high-risk category. Limiting visitation to only one person per patient in a day : Social distancing and other additional measures are being taken to minimise physical contact.

: Social distancing and other additional measures are being taken to minimise physical contact. Using HEPA Filters in all operating rooms: HEPA Filters can clean the air every 2-3 minutes in a room. In this way, there will always be fresh air in the operation rooms. After every hair transplant procedure, Ultraviolet C lamps effective against microbes are turned on.

Travelling to Turkey for A Medical Procedure

Medical travel to Turkey during with COVID-19 is safe and possible. To ensure full protection for its citizens and tourists, Turkey has put a few protocols in place. Wearing a mask is mandatory during the flight and at the airport, and everyone visiting the country must be screened on arrival. Any passenger showing symptoms including high fever, coughing or respiratory difficulties will be subject to check-ups and testing for coronavirus. Those who test positive will need to self-isolate at their place of accommodation.

As of this time, it's safe to have hair restored in Turkey. Considering the lockdown and compulsory quarantine periods after travel, patients are finding this an excellent time to travel for various medical procedures. "Demand for hair is high, and patients are still travelling for hair transplant surgery. Only that instead of travelling in groups, patients are now opting to travel solo," Dr Serkan Aygin Clinic notes.

The past few months have been quite challenging, both physically and mentally. Fortunately, things are getting to normalcy now. With the recent discovery of the vaccines, people are hoping to access them ASAP so they can go back to their life. Many hair clinics have now adapted to this 'new normal'. At Dr Serkan Aygin Hair Clinic, they are operating their Clinic safely and adjusting to the new conditions of how to navigate COVID-19 with minimal risk.

Concluding Remarks

Dealing with hair loss isn't easy. It's even more challenging during a pandemic when everything seems to be on a free fall. Fortunately, transplanted hair looks as good as natural growth. Book your flight ticket with Dr Serkan Aygin Clinic's travel coordinators and watch your hair grow again.

About Dr Serkan Aygin Clinic

Award-winning hair transplant surgeon Dr Serkan Aygin has over 24 years of experience in hair transplantation and was among the first medical teams to perform hair transplants in Turkey. He is a member of the International Society of Dermatology and winner of the European Awards in Medicine 2019 for Hair Transplantation. Founded under his name, his clinic is considered a centre of innovation in the Hair Transplant Industry.

