Dr. Sabine Hazan Conducts ProgenaBiome's First Fecal Transplant For The Purposes Of Studying Autism

VENTURA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Sabine Hazan, founder and CEO of ProgenaBiome, a state-of-the-art genetic research sequencing laboratory, traversed new frontiers in clinical research as she executed her first investigational use of Fecal Microbiota Transplant (FMT) as a potential treatment for an Autism patient last month.

The procedure was a familial FMT, with the patient's sister donating the sample that was used. It was completed as part of a clinical research study with FDA approval through an individual Investigational New Drug (IND) Application.

"I founded ProgenaBiome to continue the legacy work of world-famous infectious disease specialist Dr. Sydney Finegold," says Dr. Hazan, renowned gastroenterologist, leader in microbiome research, and co-author of Let's Talk S**t. "Dr. Finegold dedicated his life to studying the gut flora and its relationship to disease, particularly Autism. He told me 'the answer lies in the bacteria of the gut' and advised me to open a genetic sequencing research lab. As a result, ProgenaBiome was born, in an attempt to help find those answers."

Finegold was among the first to postulate a relationship between the gut microbiome and Autism. When Finegold passed away in 2018, he left decades of research and findings to Dr. Hazan, who has since sought to continue his work. With the success of this procedure, Dr. Hazan hopes to find new data on the potential connection between Autism and the microbiome.

Neurological diseases are hypothesized to potentially be related to gut dysbiosis, and in a previous successful procedures, Dr. Hazan completed a similar FMT for a patient for Alzheimer's disease. Following this success, Dr. Haan published promising data on the patient's post-FMT improvement: Rapid improvement in Alzheimer's disease symptoms following fecal microbiota transplantation . This breakthrough case led to a collaboration with Dr. Sheldon Jordan, a board-certified neurologist, and the publication of a book called REGENESIS: The Brain Doctor's Guide to Health, available on Amazon. This joint effort will lead to more INDs, where FMT will be considered for neurological diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Multiple Sclerosis.

Dr. Hazan and Dr. Jordan will continue their protocol on Autism and FMT on 30 more patients with hopes that it might be a turning point in healthcare solutions for patients with Autism, a condition that the CDC asserts has become increasingly prevalent in recent years.

Strategically placed as a genetic sequencing lab, site, contract research organization (CRO), and now sponsor, ProgenaBiomehas 44+ ongoing clinical trials investigating the role of the gut flora in immunity and disease. To support its Mission, please support the Microbiome Research Foundation , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, dedicated to helping patients with diseases of the gut flora (microbiome).

