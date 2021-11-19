Dr. Robert S. Bray, Jr. Headlines ZEISS Spine Week With Educational Keynote

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:Pioneering neurological spine surgeon Dr. Robert S. Bray, Jr.is delivering an educational keynote presentation -- The Operating Microscope's Role in Outpatient Spine: From Simple to High-Acuity Surgery -- that kicks off ZEISS Spine Week 2021. This presentation takes place Monday, November 22, with two options to attend online. Later in the week ( Friday, November 26), Dr. Bray will also participate in a live panel discussion about minimally invasive spine surgery.

KEYNOTE ABSTRACT:In this presentation, Dr. Robert S. Bray, Jr. of DISC Sports & Spine Center draws on his extensive professional career to discuss early adoption of the Zeiss microscope and its role in pioneering minimally invasive spine surgery in the United States. He delves into the migration of spine to the outpatient setting and how the microscope's use has evolved over the years, touching on the fundamentals that have helped him optimize site of service for spine. Using DISC's high-acuity surgeries as a case study, Dr. Bray also demonstrates (with actual operating footage) the complexity now possible through advanced microscopic techniques while speaking to the current focus on motion preservation, which is now one of the biggest growth opportunity in the U.S. Looking ahead, he shares his vision for the future and offers some advice for training the next generation of surgeons on how to adapt their use of the Zeiss microscope to achieve superior outcomes.

WHEN & HOW TO REGISTER:

Dr. Bray Keynote on Monday, November 22

Option 1: 7:00 - 7:30 AM ET Register now

Register now Option 2: 12:00 - 12:30 PM ET Register now

Live Panel Discussion/Replay on Friday, November 26

Option 1: 7:00 - 8:00 AM ET Register now

Register now Option 2: 12:00 - 1:00 PM ET Register now

