Dr. Richard Boxer, MD, Joins Intercept TeleMed Senior Management Team

MIAMI, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote critical care and specialist physician services provider Intercept TeleMed, Inc., www.intercepttelemed.com, announced the addition of Richard Boxer MD, a former US Presidential advisor, nationally recognized figure in public health service, and former Chief Medical Officer of Teladoc (NYSE TDOC) to its senior management team. Dr. Boxer is also credited with creating the first medical guidelines for evidence-based telemedicine and industry standards for telemedicine Quality Assurance and Quality Improvement.

"Intercept TeleMed is an innovative company that is providing on-demand, low cost access to specialist care to rural hospitals. Their proprietary, disruptive technology and professional staff bring state-of-the art full and continuous tele-intensive care to health systems, hospitals, and remote critical care facilities."

According to Dr. Diego Reino, Intercept's CEO, "Dr. Boxer brings a wealth of experience and wisdom to our team. He has deep and relevant experience innovating and then managing, recruiting, and standardizing the quality of care for a national network of Board-Certified physicians. He has many years of service as a Presidential policy advisor, working with the Department of Health and Human Services, as advisor to HHS secretaries, senators, representatives, and governors. He was a finalist for US Surgeon General in both the Bill Clinton and George W Bush Administrations, on the Board of two Institutes of the NIH, and was a private citizen representative to the World Health Organization. He is credited with building the clinical program for Teladoc (TDOC), that enabled it to expand from humble beginnings to well over 5,000,000 members. We believe that this experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint in hospital ICUs throughout the US.

"We are proud to deliver a proprietary remote critical care technology and other platforms in the ICU and all critical care arenas. Dr. Boxer joins our team of already high-profile and accomplished leaders to ensure that, as a team, solve for the gap and quality of care in all critical care setting. We believe that his experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint in hospital ICUs throughout the US. We are proud to have Dr. Boxer's support as we grow into larger markets and provide world class care," added Dr. Reino.

Intercept TeleMed is a leading national provider of telemedicine technology and ICU critical care solutions using predictive analytics, AI and a centralized team of specialists. We deliver superior care and transform the economics of care in hospitals and health systems. Intercept offers remote care from a centralized location where it has scale, can be staffed efficiently 24/7/365 by specialists, and powered by the latest AI technology. Intercept's software and services optimize the number of patients an intensivist, physician, or nurse is able to manage through all-live streams of data. For more information, please visit www.intercepttelemed.com.

