Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces The Launch Of AVIGAN® (Favipiravir) In India

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as "Dr. Reddy's") today announced the launch of AVIGAN ® (Favipiravir) 200 mg Tablets in India. The launch is part of the global licensing agreement with FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd. that grants Dr. Reddy's the exclusive rights to manufacture, sell and distribute AVIGAN (Favipiravir) 200 mg Tablets in India.

AVIGAN ® (Favipiravir) has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease.

M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, said, "We are pleased to bring this important innovator medicine to the patients in India. The need for high quality and efficacy, affordability and better disease management are key priorities for us. We believe that AVIGAN ® would provide an effective treatment option to the COVID-19 impacted patients in India."

Dr. Reddy's AVIGAN ® comes in a complete therapy pack of 122 tablets with a two-year shelf life.

To ensure accelerated access to the medicine, Dr. Reddy's has initiated a free home delivery service in 42 cities in the country, and a Helpline Center at 1800-267-0810 / www.readytofightcovid.in between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. IST, Monday through Saturday.

About Dr. Reddy's: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products - Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy's operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

